Top EU Official Warns Israel 'Not to Disparage Europe' – Reports

With relations between Tel Aviv and Washington at one of their highest points in history after the controversial opening of the US Embassy in the disputed city of Jerusalem, a high-ranking European official has predicted that President Trump's legacy may be scrapped.

During a recent visit to Israel, an unnamed senior EU official warned that Tel Aviv should not underestimate Europe, according to Israel Television News Company's Hadashot TV news bulletin.

"You shouldn't disparage Europe. Look at the numbers: We are still your biggest trade partners. You don't understand that we are under immense public pressure against Israel," the official reportedly said.

Saying that "Trump won't be president forever," the official pointed out that "just like nobody imagined that the Obama legacy would be erased so quickly, it can happen to the other side."

The remarks came after the Israeli Foreign Ministry said on Monday that they had summoned the ambassadors of Spain, Slovenia and Belgium after their countries voted for an international investigation into the death of scores of Palestinian protesters on the Gaza border during a UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) session.

Earlier this month, the UNHRC endorsed the creation of an independent mechanism to investigate alleged violations by the Israel Defense Forces that claimed the lives of more than 100 Palestinian protesters during clashes after the opening of US Embassy in Jerusalem. The resolution was supported by 29 countries, with two votes against and 14 abstentions.

The UNHRC's vote was harshly criticized by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who described it as a biased decision against Tel Aviv.

In separate a development this month, Netanyahu praised Trump for "making history" when deciding to relocate the US Embassy to Jerusalem, a move that has been condemned by many EU member-states.