UN Council's Move to Launch Probe Into Gaza Killings 'Shameful' - US Envoy to UN

"[T]he UN's so-called Human Rights Council has decided to launch an investigation into a democratic country's legitimate defense of its own border against terrorist attacks. It is another shameful day for human rights," the statement said.
Ambassador Haley's statement on another anti-Israel action at the UN Human Rights Council: pic.twitter.com/VDcZEGLKKF— US Mission to the UN (@USUN) 18 мая 2018 г.
The situation on the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip has significantly worsened over the past several months. Palestinian rallies, which began as the Great March of Return on March 30 to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Palestinian departure after the creation of the Israeli state, escalated after the United States opened its embassy in Jerusalem.
