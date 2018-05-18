UN Council's Move to Launch Probe Into Gaza Killings 'Shameful' - US Envoy to UN

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The decision by the United Nations Human Rights Council to set up an investigation into killings in Gaza strip is a disgrace because Israel has a legitimate right to protect its border, US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said in a statement.

"[T]he UN's so-called Human Rights Council has decided to launch an investigation into a democratic country's legitimate defense of its own border against terrorist attacks. It is another shameful day for human rights," the statement said.

Ambassador Haley's statement on another anti-Israel action at the UN Human Rights Council: pic.twitter.com/VDcZEGLKKF — US Mission to the UN (@USUN) 18 мая 2018 г.

Earlier, the UN Human Rights Council decided to establish an independent mechanism to investigate possible violations by Israeli defense forces who killed more than 60 protesters during clashes this week in the wake of the United States opening its embassy in Jerusalem.

The situation on the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip has significantly worsened over the past several months. Palestinian rallies, which began as the Great March of Return on March 30 to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Palestinian departure after the creation of the Israeli state, escalated after the United States opened its embassy in Jerusalem.