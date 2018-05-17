Israel Defense Forces Launch Airstrikes on Hamas Targets in Gaza

Israeli strike aircraft attacked "Hamas terror targets in northern Gaza" late Wednesday night following what Tel Aviv called Hamas provocations near the border town of Sderot with machine gun fire, an Israel Defense Forces spokesman said.

Four of the targets "were buildings and terror infrastructure in a military compound," while three strikes targeted a weapons production facility, the IDF announced on Twitter.

"The IDF is prepared to continue fulfilling its mission to ensure Israeli civilians'​ security and sense of security."

​Earlier in the day, an IDF tank reportedly opened fire on Hamas positions in the southern part of the Gaza Strip. Again, IDF claimed that the use of lethal force was in response to "fire from Gaza toward IDF troops."

— Avi Mayer (@AviMayer) May 16, 2018

In recent weeks, Israeli sharpshooters have fired on thousands of protesters near the Gaza border fence, injuring thousands and killing more than 100. IDF has called many of the protesters "Hamas militants," though children, journalists and medical personnel have been among their victims. Protesters in Gaza have been marking the Nakba, or catastrophe — the anniversary of the 1948 seizure of their lands and villages by Israel. They are demanding their right to return to homes and lands.