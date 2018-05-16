Register
09:50 GMT +316 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A Palestinian man uses a slingshot during clashes with Israeli forces along the border with the Gaza strip east of Khan Yunis on May 14, 2018, as Palestinians protest over the inauguration of the US embassy following its controversial move to Jerusalem

    'Perfect Storm': UNSC Emergency Session Condemns Gaza Violence

    © AFP 2018 / SAID KHATIB
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Violence in the Gaza Strip shows no sign of abating as at least two Palestinians have been killed and 400 others more injured in fresh cross-border clashes with the Israeli forces in the area.

    The situation in Gaza topped the agenda of the UN Security Council’s meeting, which was earlier initiated by Kuwait and which began with a moment of silence for the dozens of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces on May 14, a day when a ceremony to open the US embassy in Jerusalem was held.

    During the gathering, most ambassadors expressed concern over the use of force by Israel which Swedish envoy to the UN Olof Skoog said should be exercised with restraint, a stance that was supported by his colleagues from China and the Netherlands.

    READ MORE: Israel Expels Turkish Consul in Jerusalem Amid Erdogan-Netanyahu Rift Over Gaza

    While French envoy Francois Delattre said that "the situation in the Middle East is close to a perfect storm," his British counterpart Karen Pierce called for an independent investigation into Monday’s violence.

    Palestinians run for cover from tear gas during clashes with Israeli security forces near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, east of Jabalia on May 14, 2018
    © AFP 2018 / MOHAMMED ABED
    Palestinians run for cover from tear gas during clashes with Israeli security forces near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, east of Jabalia on May 14, 2018

    "Our position on the status of Jerusalem and moving the American embassy is well known. The status of Jerusalem should be determined in a negotiated settlement between Israel and Palestinians, and Jerusalem should ultimately be the shared capital of the Israeli and Palestinian states," she pointed out.

    Pierce was echoed by Bolivia's envoy Sasha Llorenty who said that "the unilateral decision by the United States to move its embassy to Jerusalem does nothing but inflame spirits."

    READ MORE: Experts Explain Why US Government May Be Backing Israeli Actions in Gaza

    "The United States, which supports the occupying power, has become an obstacle to peace. It has become part of the problem, not part of the solution," Llorenty stressed.

    UN Middle East peace envoy Nikolay Mladenov, in turn, underscored that there was "no justification" for the violence in Gaza.

    US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, for her part, defended Israeli troops' actions and blamed Hamas for the violence on Gaza's border with Israel. "Make no mistake, Hamas is pleased with the results from yesterday," she said, adding that the US decision to move its embassy to Jerusalem was the right thing to do.

    READ MORE: World Reacts as US Opens Embassy in Jerusalem Amid Deadly Clashes on Gaza Border

    Earlier, the US blocked the UN Security Council motion calling for a probe into the deaths of Palestinians killed in violent clashes with the Israeli forces on the Gaza Strip border.

    Since March 30, Palestinians have been holding the so-called Great March of Return, near the border of the Gaza Strip. During these protests, dozens of Palestinians have been killed and thousands others wounded as Israeli forces continue to suppress the demonstrations.

    READ MORE: How US Embassy Transfer Risks Driving a Wedge Between Israel, Arab World

    Palestinians carry a demonstrator injured during clashes with Israeli forces near the border between the Gaza strip and Israel east of Gaza City on May 14, 2018, as Palestinians readied for protests over the inauguration of the US embassy following its controversial move to Jerusalem
    © AFP 2018 / MAHMUD HAMS
    Palestinian Leader Rejects US Peace Mediation Amid Israeli 'Massacres' in Gaza
    The rallies intensified after the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem on Monday, when at least 59 Palestinians were killed and more than 2,000 others injured.

    The then Jordanian-controlled East Jerusalem was seized by Israel during the 1967 Six-Day War. 13 years later, the Israeli parliament approved the Jerusalem Law proclaiming the entire city Israel's undivided capital.

    The international community does not recognize the annexation, calling for the status of Jerusalem to be agreed upon with the Palestinians, who claim its eastern part as the capital of their future state.

    Related:

    Belgium Summons Israeli Envoy Over Situation in Gaza - Israel Foreign Ministry
    Iran Says Israel Must Be Tried as 'War Criminal' in Connection With Gaza Unrest
    Israel Expels Turkish Consul in Jerusalem Amid Erdogan-Netanyahu Rift Over Gaza
    Ireland Summons Israeli Envoy Over Situation in Gaza
    Tags:
    ambassadors, agenda, meeting, violence, protests, UN Security Council, Gaza Strip, Palestine, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Awkward Moments of 71st Cannes Film Festival
    Awkward Moments of 71st Cannes Film Festival
    Trump Spiked
    Trump Spiked
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse