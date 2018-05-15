Turkey Summons Israeli Envoy After Netanyahu Calls Erdogan 'Hamas Supporter'

On Monday, Ankara recalled its ambassadors to the United States and Israel after more than 50 Palestinians were killed in Monday's clashes between the Israeli army and protesters in the Gaza Strip.

After summoning the Israeli ambassador to Ankara, the Turkish Foreign Ministry has offered the diplomat to leave the country "for some time" amid the escalated tensions over the US embassy's transfer to Jerusalem, as well as the violence in Gaza, which claimed the lives of dozens of Palestinian protesters. The Israeli side, however, has yet to comment on the development.

Earlier in the day, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu slammed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Twitter as "one of the biggest supporters of Hamas," thus, responding to criticism over the protests in Gaza.

"I advise Erdogan against teaching us morality," Netanyahu stated.

"I advise Erdogan against teaching us morality," Netanyahu stated.

The statement came shortly after Erdogan said that Ankara had decided to withdraw its ambassadors in Washington and Tel Aviv in connection with Israel's actions in the Gaza Strip where at least 59 Palestinians were earlier killed in clashes with the Israeli forces.

"Turkey will react to this harshly. We have withdrawn our ambassadors from Washington and Tel Aviv for consultations […]. We also propose to convene an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council. We will hold talks with many leaders and we are declaring a three-day national mourning starting tomorrow," Erdogan said.

He also lambasted Israel as a "terrorist state," describing its actions against the Palestinians as genocide.

He was echoed by Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, who called on Muslim countries to reconsider their ties with Israel in the wake of the violence in Gaza.

The developments come amid a ceremony to open the US Embassy in Jerusalem on Monday, which was initially announced in December and caused mass protests and condemnation in Muslim countries, as well as criticism of the states backing the two-state solution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Reacting to Monday's opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem, Ankara criticized the US administration's "legally null and void" decision and blamed it for "violating international law and all relevant UN Resolutions."

Earlier, Turkey put a UN Security Council resolution condemning the transfer of the US embassy to Jerusalem on the UN General Assembly's table after Washington blocked the document. The resolution was adopted by a 128-9 vote, with 35 abstentions. The document urged UN members to refrain from establishing diplomatic missions in Jerusalem, which remains the main bone of contention in relation between Israel and Palestine.