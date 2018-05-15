Houthis Fire Rocket at Saudi Military Base in Jizan - Reports

The Yemeni Houthis movement has fired a missile at King Faisal military base in Jizan, al-Masirah TV reported. The Saudi authorities haven't commented on the issue so far.

No immediate information on damages or casualties is available at the moment.

The Houthis movement, striving to oust the country's President Abdu Rabbu Mansour Hadi has intensified their missile shelling of the Saudi territory in recent months after a Saudi-led coalition strike killed a Houthi political leader, prompting Yemeni rebels' attack, targeting "economic and vital targets" in the southern Saudi province of Jizan.

The tensions in the region have further intensified after the Saudi-led coalition attacked the Yemeni presidential office in Sanaa while head of the Yemeni Supreme Political Council Mahdi Mashat, who also happened to be one of the Houthi leaders, was still in the building. The Shiite movement has vowed to respond to the strike that had claimed 15 lives and injured over 50 others.

The coalition of mostly Gulf states led by Saudi Arabia, has been involved in a military operation against the Houthis since 2015, striving to restore the government of Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi by his own request. Hadi has been toppled in a series of uprisings in 2014 and 2015 by the Houthi rebels and fled to Riyadh, in Yemen since March 2015.

