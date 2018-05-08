Houthis Pledge to Respond to Deadly Saudi-Led Strikes on Presidential Office

"It is a crime and all crimes committed by the enemy coalition will not be left without a similarly scaled response from our people," Jabir said as quoted by the Yemen News Agency (SABA).
In April, another coalition airstrike killed Saleh Sammad, the head of the Houthi Supreme Political Council. Following the strike, Yemeni forces vowed a "crushing response" to the US and the Saudi-led coalition for killing the official.
Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government headed by Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthis since 2015. The Saudi-led coalition of mostly Persian Gulf nations has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015.
