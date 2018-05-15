Turkey Urges Muslim States to Review Ties With Israel Amid Gaza Violence

Turkey has strongly condemned Monday's violence in the Gaza Strip as the Palestinians held mass demonstrations, which turned deadly with at least 59 people killed, protesting the US embassy's relocation to Jerusalem.

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim has called on Muslim countries to reconsider their ties with Israel in the wake of violence in Gaza.

As at least 59 Palestinian protesters have been killed and thousands injured on Monday, Ankara has decided to recall its ambassadors to the US and Israel and called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has also slammed Israel as a "terrorist state" and described its actions against the Palestinians as genocide.

The developments came amid the opening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem on Monday, which was initially announced in December, prompting mass protests and condemnation in Muslim countries, as well as criticism of the states, backing the two-state solution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The same day, Ankara condemned what it described as a " legally null and void" decision of the US administration over "violating international law and all relevant UN Resolutions."

After the US blocked a UNSC resolution, condemning the transfer of its embassy to the holy city, Turkey brought the document to the United Nations General Assembly, which was adopted by a 128-9 vote, with 35 abstentions. Particularly, the resolution calls on UN members to refrain from the establishment of diplomatic missions in Jerusalem, which has been an apple of discord between the Israelis and Palestinians for decades.

Israel seized then Jordan-controlled East Jerusalem during the 1967 Six-Day War. In 1980, the Israeli parliament adopted the Jerusalem Law proclaiming the entire city Israel’s undivided capital. The international community does not recognize the annexation and believes the status of Jerusalem should be agreed with the Palestinians, who claim its eastern part as the capital of their future state.