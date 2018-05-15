Israel Chooses to Massacre Unarmed Palestinians as New US Embassy Opens

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Palestinian rights activist Arab Barghouti, son of imprisoned activist Marwan Barghouti; Dan Cohen, whose new film is “Killing Gaza;” Richard Becker, author of the book “Palestine, Israel, and the US Empire,” and Bob Schlehuber, the producer of By Any Means Necessary.

At least 52 Palestinians were killed today and more than 2,400 wounded as Israeli soldiers opened fire on demonstrators in the Gaza Strip. The violence came as the US opened its embassy in Jerusalem today, a move which has infuriated Palestinians.

Firebrand nationalist Iraqi cleric Muqtada al-Sadr's party took a surprise lead in Iraqi elections today, making him the kingmaker in the decision to choose a new Prime Minister. Sadr has led two uprisings against the US in Iraq and is seen as an enemy of both the United States and Iran. Mojtaba Masood, an Iraqi journalist and a filmmaker whose films include "Islamophobia: Cause & Effect" and "ISIS: Islamic Extremism?," joins the show.

Former CIA officer, peace activist, and frequent guest on this show Ray McGovern was thrown to the ground and arrested last week for allegedly disrupting the Senate Intelligence Committee's hearing on Gina Haspel's nomination to be CIA director. Haspel has a past history as a high-level CIA officer who was integral to the Agency's torture program. Prosecutors have now charged Ray with felony resisting arrest. Brian and John speak with Ray McGovern, a CIA analyst under seven presidents who was also the personal morning briefer for President George H. W. Bush, and whose work is at www.raymcgovern.com.

Monday's regular segment "Education for Liberation with Bill Ayers" looks at the state of education across the country. What's happening in our schools, colleges, and universities, and what impact does it have on the world around us? Today focuses on the dangers of privatizing education. The hosts speak with Bill Ayers, an activist, educator and the author of the book "Demand the Impossible: A Radical Manifesto."

The hosts cover the continuing prosecution of those who were arrested on Jan 20, the day trump was inaugurated. More than 200 people were arrested facing heavy felony charges, including charges that could get up to decades in prison. Jury selection is beginning in the first J20 trial today. Chip Gibbons, a journalist and policy and legislative counsel for Defending Rights & Dissent, who has contributed to the Nation, Jacobin, and the book The Henry Kissinger Files, joins Brian and John.

Catalonia has a new premier after five months of political deadlock. Quim Torra was handpicked by ousted leader Carles Puigdemont. Torra urged unity among Catalonians and promised to find common ground across the political spectrum. Dick Nichols, the correspondent for Spain and Catalonia for Green Left Weekly, joins the show.

