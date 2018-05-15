Israeli Forces Put on High Alert Amid Gaza Protests

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - The Israeli army and police have been put on high alert after massive Palestinian protests in Gaza and ahead of the commemoration by Palestinians of the 70th anniversary of Nakba Day, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement.

Netanyahu held a meeting with Israeli law enforcement officials after over 50 Palestinians had been killed and more than 2,700 others injured in clashes with the Israeli forces in Gaza on Monday after the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu stressed that active measures taken by the [Israeli] army and security forces prevented the violation of the borders of Israel. The Israeli Defense Forces, internal security service and police have entered the state of high alert," the statement read.

Anti-Israeli protests are expected to continue on Tuesday when Palestinians will be marking the Nakba Day, an annual event which commemorates the Palestinian exodus of 1948.