Syrian Army Captures Several Villages East of Euphrates From SDF - Reports

Syria's armed forces have captured several villages located to the east of the Euphrates river from the US-backed, predominantly Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces, Reuters reported, citing a military source.

The clashes between the Syrian army and the US-supported SDF forces took place close to the Iraqi border, in Kurdish-controlled areas of the country, Reuters reported.

Previously, the Syrian army had abstained from a military offensive against the Kurdish forces, focusing on its campaign against Daesh militants. The US-backed SDF captured territory east of the Euphrates River in Deir Zor province last year, during their anti-Daesh operations.

Syrian Army's Operation Against Terrorists

At the present moment, the Syrian government forces have intensified their efforts to eliminate the last pockets of terrorists in Greater Damascus, defeating terrorists in Al-Aasali, Jura and Al-Hajar al-Aswad.

The operation aimed at the liberation of a Daesh-held enclave of Greater Damascus area was launched on April 20 by the Syrian government, following Daesh's refusal to leave.

Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011. During all this time, numerous opposition factions and terrorist groups like Daesh have attempted to topple the government of President Bashar Assad and establish control.

Two principal powers have been supporting anti-Daesh operations in the region: the US-led coalition, conducting airstrikes in the area without Damascus's consent or a UN mandate, and Russia, which joined the offensive in 2015 upon Assad's request. A large portion of the Russian forces was withdrawn from the country last year after Syrian government forces regained control over the majority of the state's territory. Now the Syrian troops are eliminating the last pockets of terrorist resistance.

*Daesh — terrorist group banned in Russia