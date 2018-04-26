US Going to Expand Fight in Syria - Mattis

US Secretary of Defense James Mattis explained the country's decision not to withdraw troops from Syria during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing by the increased Daesh offensives in the region.

"Right now we are not withdrawing [US troops from Syria]," Mattis told the Senate Armed Services Committee. "We are continuing the fight, we are going to expand it and bring in more regional support."

According to the US top defense official, the United States will expand its anti-Daesh operation with the help of regional states.

Amid Trump's statements concerning the mulled pullout of US military, Defense Secretary James Mattis has previously outlined the possibility of terrorist groups regrouping in remote positions in Syria, saying to the US president that the withdrawal would reverse the progress achieved so far.

On March 3, US President Donald Trump announced his plans to pull out the country's troops from Syria in the nearest term, which were met with a conflicting reaction from the president's special envoy to the US-led coalition, Brett McGurk, as well as incoming US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Joseph Dunford and a number of other country's officials.

Following the strong reaction from the officials, Trump decided to keep troops in Syria. However, according to a representative of his administration, "he wasn't thrilled about it, to say the least".

The United States has maintained a military presence in Syria since 2014, leading a coalition of allies in the fight against Daesh, without a UN mandate or an authorization from the Syrian government. Damascus has consistently called the US military presence in the country "illegal."

*Daesh, also known as ISIL/ISIS/IS, is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries