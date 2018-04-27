France Sends Special Forces to US Base in Syria - Reports

ANKARA (Sputnik) - French authorities have relocated special forces to the US base in the Kurdish-controlled northeastern Syrian town of Rmelan, the Anadolu news agency reported Friday.

According to the agency, the relocation took place late on Thursday.

The French servicemen have repeatedly crossed the Syrian-Iraqi border and even participated in operations in the vicinity of such Syrian cities as Manbij, Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor, the media outlet said.

READ MORE: Gulf States on the Horns of a Dilemma: Who Should Pay for War in Syria?

The French forces are stationed at five military bases in the areas controlled by the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), the agency added.

In March, French President Emmanuel Macron met with a delegation of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and assured the alliance of France's support, in particular, in the stabilization of the situation in northeastern Syria. Following the meeting, a senior Kurdish official said that France will send more troops to northern Syria.

READ MORE: Switzerland Has No Data About Illegal Use of Swiss Isopropanol in Syria