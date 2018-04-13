IDF Claims Downed Iranian UAV "Armed With Explosives" Tasked to Attack Israel

The Israeli Defense Forces reveal the results of the investigation into what they claimed was an Iranian UAV shot down by the country's airforces in February on the territory of Syria.

The Israeli Defense Forces announced Friday that their probe into the Iranian drone that intercepted the country's airspace in February showed that it was allegedly carrying explosives and programmed to attack Israel.

After flight path analysis & an operational & intelligence-based investigation of the Iranian UAV that infiltrated Israeli airspace on 2.10.2018, the IDF concluded that the Iranian UAV was armed with explosives & was tasked to attack Israel — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) April 13, 2018

The incident took place on February 10: according to the Israeli army, its Apache attack helicopter had intercepted an Iranian drone launched from Syria. As they have specified, it triggered the Israeli Air Force (IAF) to strike alleged Iranian targets in Syria.

Responding to the Israeli attack, the Syrian air defense systems fired down the Israeli F-16 aircraft. Both crew members — a pilot and navigator — managed to eject before the plane crashed in northern Israel.

As the Israeli military explained Friday, the alleged Iranian drone downed in February was tracked by the country's defense systems.

By intercepting the Iranian UAV, IAF combat helicopters prevented the attack Iran had hoped to carry out in Israel. The UAV was identified & tracked by Israeli defense systems until its destruction, effectively eliminating any threat the Iranian UAV posed — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) April 13, 2018

The fire from Syrian air defense in February prompted a tough response from the Israeli side: it attacked 12 positions in Syria, including eight Syrian airplanes and three anti-aircraft batteries. Commenting on the offense, a military source told Sputnik that the Israeli military believed it had destroyed up to a half of the Syrian Air Defense Forces during the airstrike.

Reacting to the exchange of fire several days after, Syria's Deputy Foreign and Expatriates Minister Fayssal Mikdad vowed that Damascus would down any jet that started an assault on Syria.

Responding to numerous allegations voiced by the United States and Israel, Iran has repeatedly denied having their military presence in Syria, while admitting sending advisors in order to help Damascus fight terrorists.

Israel-Iran Tense Relations

The relations between Iran and Israel are one of the tensest among the countries in the Middle East: Iran refuses to recognize the state of Israel and accuses it of the occupation of the Palestinian state.

Tel Aviv, in its turn, claims that Tehran strives to develop nuclear weapons, aimed to threaten and potentially attack Israel. Both countries have repeatedly exchanged accusations and threats toward each other.

In the latest statement from a representative of Iran's supreme leader to the Quds Force — a special forces unit of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), warned that Iran could destroy Israel if the latter continued "its treacherous existence".

Israel-Syria Relations

Both countries have a rich history of conflicts over the disputed Golan Heights. Israel and Syria that have never signed a peace treaty and have repeatedly exchanged fire, with the latest incident occurring in January. At the time, the Damascus forces prevented three Israeli missile attacks. The Syrian authorities accused Israel of cooperating with terrorist groups, adding Tel Aviv "posed a threat to global security and peace on the par with Daesh and Jabhat al-Nusra*.

*Daesh, Jabhat al-Nusra — terrorist groups, banned in numerous countries, including Russia