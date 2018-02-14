Register
17:40 GMT +314 February 2018
    A picture taken in the northern Israeli Kibbutz of Harduf on February 10, 2018, shows the remains of an Israel F-16 that crashed after coming under fire by Syrian air defences during attacks against Iranian targets in the war-torn country

    Syrian Army Will Down Any Jet That Launches an Assault – Damascus

    © AFP 2018/ Jack GUEZ
    Middle East
    During a press conference, Fayssal Mikdad, Syria's Deputy Foreign and Expatriates Minister, asserted that the USA aimed to prolong the war in the country.

    The diplomat called on Arabs and Kurds in northern Syria to “unite and fight back at Turkish forces,” warning the Western countries against carrying out airstrikes on Syria.

    “We call on the United Nations to investigate the actions and practices of the United States, which threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty and political independence of Syria and aim to liquidate the Syrian people, contradicting the objectives and principles of the UN. The Army will down any jet that launches an assault on Syria and that is not a mere threat… we are able to get rid of terrorists when the West stops supporting them,” Mikdad said.

    French Rafale fighter aircrafts come back aboard the French Charles-de-Gaulle aircraft carrier, after flights on November 23, 2015 at eastern Mediterranean sea, as part of operation Chammal in Syria and Irak against the Islamic State group
    © AFP 2018/ ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT
    French President Macron Threatens to Strike Syria if Chemical Attacks Proven

    Earlier in the day, French President Emmanuel Macron threatened to launch strikes on Syria if the allegation that the Syrian government had used chemical weapons against its civilians was proven.

    On February 10, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) reported that they had downed an Iranian drone over the disputed Golan Heights. After that, the Israeli aircraft attacked the command post on the territory of Syria, which was used to operate the alleged Iranian unmanned aerial vehicle. In response, Syria's air defenses fired back at Israeli aircraft and downed an F-16 jet. Tel Aviv, for its part, attacked “additional Iranian targets” in Syria.

    chemical weapons, airstrikes, Fayssal Mikdad, Emmanuel Macron, France, United States, Syria
