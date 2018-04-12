Register
18:45 GMT +312 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Missiles are displayed by the Iranian army in a military parade marking National Army Day in front of the mausoleum of the late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, just outside Tehran, Iran, Saturday, April 18, 2015

    Supreme Leader Representative: Iran Can Destroy Israel

    © AP Photo / Ebrahim Noroozi
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    2196

    Israel has repeatedly carried out airstrikes on Syrian soil, reportedly targeting military facilities used by Iran and Hezbollah, which it believes are planning to use Syria as a platform to launch attacks against Israeli cities. Tehran is yet to militarily retaliate to Israel's attacks, but the war of words between them is escalating.

    The representative of Iran’s supreme leader to the Quds Force – a special forces unit of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corp (IRGC) – warned on Thursday that “Iran can destroy Israel.” 

    Cleric Ali Shirazi also called on Israel to avoid making "stupid mistakes if it wants to continue its treacherous existence."

    "If Israel wants to continue its treacherous existence… it should avoid stupid measures. If they give excuses to Iran, Tel Aviv and Haifa [two major cities in Israel] will be destroyed. Iran can destroy Israel," Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's representative to the Quds force, cleric Ali Shirazi, told the Fars news agency on April 11. 

    Syrian army soldiers are seen at the entrance of Harasta, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria March 22, 2018
    © REUTERS / Omar Sanadiki
    Syria on Israeli Attack on T-4 Airbase: We Reserve Right to Defend Our Soil
    The regional foes have repeatedly accused one another of sponsoring terrorists and destabilizing the region.

    Two Israeli F-16 warplanes targeted the T-4 airbase in Syria's Homs province earlier this month, according to Russia's Ministry of Defense.

    Around half of the missiles fired by the warplanes were intercepted by Syrian air defenses before they reached their targets, but the remaining missiles killed seven Iranian military personnel, prompting condemnation from Tehran and Damascus. 

    READ MORE: Iran Vows to Stand With Damascus Against US and Israeli 'Foreign Aggression'

    Iran is one of a few remaining countries which refuse to recognize the state of Israel, and has been accused of attempting to develop nuclear weapons to threaten and potentially attack Israel with.

    (L-R) China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius, German Minister for Foreign Affairs Frank-Walter Steinmeier, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond and US Secretary of State John Kerry pose for a picture during the final press conference of Iran nuclear talks in Vienna, Austria on July 14, 2015
    © AFP 2018 / JOE KLAMAR
    Trump Intends to Fix 'Egregious Flaws' in Iran Nuclear Deal
    US President Donald Trump is a major critic of the Iran nuclear deal, which eased economic sanctions on the country in exchange for Tehran agreeing to limit its controversial nuclear enrichment program, which it claims to have in place for peaceful energy purposes. 

    The Islamic Republic has also been criticized for providing advanced armaments to the Hezbollah resistance group in Lebanon, which Israel and a number of Western nations consider to be a terrorist organization.

    Hezbollah troops and advisors from the IRGC were deployed to Syria in the infant years of the conflict to fight hardline Islamist militants, including the *Daesh terror group, but Israel is now accusing them of setting up permanent military bases in the country which may be used to attack Israel.

    READ MORE: Israel Would Not Let Iran Advance Forces Toward Its Border — Analyst

    *Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia.

    Related:

    'Ongoing Israeli Op to Fight Against Iran and Hezbollah in Syria' - Researcher
    US Bid for Strikes on Syria Aims to Undermine Russia-Turkey-Iran Alliance
    Trump's Shot Against Iran Over Alleged Chem Attack in Syria Hypocritical – Zarif
    US Senator Wants to Sanction Russia, Iran Over Alleged Chemical Attack in Syria
    As Long as Iran's Position Strong, US Won't Pull Out of Syria - Ex-Turkish Envoy
    NATO vs Syria, Russia, Iran: Damascus Again Accused of What Has Yet to Be Proven
    Tags:
    nuclear weapons, war, Syria crisis, Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Hezbollah, Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), Iran's Army, Ali Shirazi, Donald Trump, Middle East, Israel, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Stunning Views of Frozen Lake Baikal
    Stunning Views of Frozen Lake Baikal
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse