Israel Uses Aggression as Policy, Attacks Syria, Lebanon - Iran's Zarif

On February 10, in response to the invasion of an UAV identified as Iranian, the Israeli Air Force attacked an airbase near the Syrian city of Palmyra and then hit a dozen more targets in the Damascus area, including anti-aircraft batteries and the "Iranian military presence" in the neighboring country.

Iran's foreign minister said that Israel is using aggression as a policy, responsible for mass reprisals against its neighbor’s, daily incursions into Syria and Lebanon.

"Israel uses aggression as a policy against its neighbours," Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told the Munich Security Confefence, accusing Israel of "mass reprisals against its neighbours and daily incursions into Syria, Lebanon."

"The entire speech was trying to evade the issue," Zarif said in reaction to Benjamin Netanyahu's address to the conference earlier. "What has happened in the past several days is the so-called invincibility (of Israel) has crumbled," he said of the Feb. 10 downing of an Israeli jet.

READ MORE: Netanyahu: Israel to Counter Iran's Attempts to Establish Itself in Syria

Earlier, speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Benjamin Netanyahu said that Iran seeks to dominate the Middle East region, and seeks to dominate the world through aggression and terror.

According to Zarif, Israel is trying to "escape responsibility for its criminal policy and has been seeking scapegoats for many years."

According to the Israeli military, on February 10, their helicopter downed an Iranian drone in its airspace. In response, the Israeli Air Force attacked Iranian facilities in Syria, destroying a UAV control point.

Following this, the Syrian air defense launched several anti-aircraft missiles against the Israeli F-16 fighter. The plane was destroyed and the pilots ejected, one of them was seriously wounded, the second was injured. Then Israeli planes attacked 12 positions in Syria, including eight Syrian airplanes and three anti-aircraft batteries.

After the incident on February 10, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and called on Tel Aviv "to avoid any steps that could lead to a new round of dangerous-for-all confrontation in the region."