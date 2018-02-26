Register
08:12 GMT +326 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Israeli Air Force F-16

    Israeli Air Force Blames Crew of F-16 Jet for Being Downed by Syrian Missile

    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Rob Schleiffert / F-16I Israel
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    6016

    TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - The crew of an Israeli F-16 fighter jet downed by a Syrian missile made a “professional error” by continuing to carry out task instead of ensuring proper defense, the findings of the investigation into the incident, presented on Sunday, revealed.

    On February 10, the Israeli army said that its helicopter had intercepted an Iranian drone launched from Syria and that the Israeli Air Force (IAF) had struck Iranian targets in Syria. The Israeli moves prompted a response fire from the Syrian air defense systems downing the Israeli F-16 aircraft. Both crew members – a pilot and navigator – managed to eject before the plane crashed in northern Israel.

    “The crew made a professional error, preferring to carry out the task instead of adequately defending themselves. Their actions did not follow the standard instructions for actions under enemy fire,” the document, prepared by the IAF commission, read.

    Israeli security forces examine the remains of an F-16 Israeli war plane near the village of Harduf, Israel February 10, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun
    Downing of Israeli F-16 'Strategic Strike Against the Enemy' - Syrian Official
    The document’s authors stressed that the aircraft crew had been timely informed about the threat. At the same time, the decision of the crew to abandon the jet was recognized to be correct.

    According to the Israeli forces, it is the first Israeli warplane that was lost after being fired from the ground since 1982. The downed jet was participating in strikes on an airbase in Syria’s Palmyra, from where, according to the Israeli military, an Iranian drone was launched entering Israel’s airspace. In the second wave of the attack, the Israeli forces struck 12 targets in Syria, including Syrian air defense batteries and Iranian military facilities.

    Related:

    Syria Downs Israeli F-16: A New, Major War Looming in the Middle East?
    'We Do Not Accept Any Restrictions' in Syria - Israeli Defense Minister
    Israel Needs More Reasoned Decision-Making After Attacks in Syria
    WATCH: Alleged Israeli Weapons and Ammunition Found in Deir Ez-Zor, Syria
    Tags:
    downing, error, F-16 fighter jet, Israel, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russia's Olympic Hockey Final Win in Pictures
    Russia's Olympic Hockey Final Win in Pictures
    Schooling Congress
    Schooling Congress
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok