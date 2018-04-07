Jaysh Al-Islam Militants Fire 2 Mortar Rounds in Damascus - Russian MoD

"Over the past 24 hours, the militants from the Jaysh al-Islam group have shelled Damascus and its suburbs with two mortar rounds. The positions of the Syrian government troops have also been attacked with the use of small arms," the Russian Defense Ministry's statement read.
The ministry has informed in their Telegram channel that about 5 people being killed and over 30 injured.
Earlier, the Syrian State TV reported that Jayish al-Islam militants shelled the town of Douma in the Damascus suburb.
The situation in the Damascus suburb has been tense since February 18, when Syrian government forces launched the operation Damascus Steel, in a bid to clear the region of militants that were attacking the Syrian capital from its outskirts.
On February 24, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted Resolution 2401 that urges all parties to the conflict in Syria to immediately stop fighting and adhere to a humanitarian pause for at least 30 days across the whole of Syria.
