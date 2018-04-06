Militants in Eastern Ghouta Open Mortar Fire at Humanitarian Corridor - Reports

As the situation in Eastern Ghouta has shown signs of stabilization, media reported on Friday a deadly explosion took place near a mosque in the neighborhood of Barzeh located to the north of the Syrian capital and militants launched an attack on a humanitarian corridor.

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - The militants from the Jaysh al-Islam illegal armed group on Friday shelled the Muhayam Al-Wafedin humanitarian corridor in Eastern Ghouta with mortar rounds injuring several people, Syria's SANA state news agency reported.

SANA cited a military source as saying that the Syrian air force responded to the attack by delivering airstrikes on militants' positions around the settlement of Duma.

"The terrorists are trying to frustrate reached agreements on Douma and refuse to return the abducted citizens," SANA quoted the source.

Earlier, the Syrian State TV reported that Jayish al-Islam militants shelled the town of Douma in the Damascus suburb.

Meanwhile, a car rigged with explosives blew up in Damascus, leaving at least one killed and six wounded.

According to reports citing a source in the Syrian security services, the explosion targeted people exiting the mosque after praying on Friday.

The situation in the Damascus suburb has been tense since February 18, when Syrian government forces launched an operation Damascus Steel, in a bid to clear the region of militants that were attacking the Syrian capital from its outskirts.