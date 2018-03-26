Over 400 Civilians Leave E. Ghouta Since Monday Morning - Russian MoD

EASTERN GHOUTA (Syria) (Sputnik) - More than 400 civilians have left Eastern Ghouta through the Muhayam Al-Wafedin humanitarian corridor, while the total number of those who evacuated has exceeded 114,000 people, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syrian reconciliation said.

"Since the morning of March 26, more than 400 civilians have left the area through a humanitarian corridor in the settlement of Muhayam Al-Wafedin … More than 114,000 people have been evacuated from Eastern Ghouta with the assistance of the Russian reconciliation center since the beginning of humanitarian pauses," the press release of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syrian reconciliation read.

According to the press release, officers of the Russian reconciliation center have distributed hot meals and additional 500 food packages, as well as bottled drinking water among civilians evacuating from the area.

The evacuation was started after an agreement had been reached as an outcome of negotiations between the representatives of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation and leaders of the al-Rahman Legion armed opposition group, according to the ministry.

The situation in Eastern Ghouta has been tense over the past months, resulting in continuous shelling by local militants of Damascus and fire from the Syrian pro-government forces. Damascus says it opens fire in response to shelling from Eastern Ghouta, but Western countries are blaming the Syrian government and Russia for being responsible for the escalation of tensions in the area.

On February 24, the UN Security Council concurrently adopted Resolution 2401 that urges all parties to the conflict in Syria to immediately stop aversions and adhere to a humanitarian ceasefire for at least 30 days across the whole of Syria in order to secure the safe and unhindered transportation of humanitarian aid, as well as the medical evacuation of injured people. Despite the adopted document, clashes in the area have proceeded.