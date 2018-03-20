Register
18:55 GMT +320 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    People are seen in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria March 9, 2018

    ICRC Chief Says Trusts Reports About Crimes of Militants in Syria's E Ghouta

    © REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 30

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Peter Maurer, the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), said on Monday that he has no reason to put into question the reports of people, who have fled the Syrian Eastern Ghouta, about the crimes committed in the area by militants.

    "I have no reason to doubt the stories that you hear from people. These stories are full of contradictions, but most likely true, all of them at the core. And that means that probably indiscriminate bombing and shelling takes place, probably manipulations with humanitarian assistance and distribution takes place, probably hostage taking and human shield policies take place. All this happen at the same time," Maurer said, answering a question about the credibility of the stories of people, who report about violations of humanitarian law by insurgents in Eastern Ghouta, a major militant foothold near the Syrian capital of Damascus.

    READ MORE: Over 73,000 People Left E Ghouta During Humanitarian Pauses — Russian MoD

    Residents leave the territory of Eastern Ghouta
    © Sputnik/ Muhamad Maruf
    View on the Ground: Thousands of Civilians Leaving Syria's Eastern Ghouta Despite Deadly Perils
    He added that "the size of destruction though, and eyewitnesses, suggest that we have seen an enormous amount of violence and bombardments and rocket launching going on which is by and large indiscriminate". 

    READ MORE: Liberation in Sight: Bashar Assad PICTURED in Eastern Ghouta

    "I have always highlighted that in terms of violations we're not concerned only by bombardments, which by definition are most of the time by airplane, but we are as well concerned by rockets, which are indiscriminately thrown into civilian areas (…)", — the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross said.

    The situation in Eastern Ghouta has been tense over the past weeks resulting from the ongoing shelling of Damascus by local militants and the Syrian pro-government forces firing on the militants. Residents of Syria’s Eastern Ghouta who left the region on March 15 said that they did not see any signs of chemical weapons use.

    Eastern Ghouta
    © Sputnik/
    Eastern Ghouta

    Damascus says that it opens fire in response to shelling from Eastern Ghouta while Western countries are accusing the Syrian government and Russia of being responsible for the escalation of tensions in the area.

    On Sunday, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syrian reconciliation said that over 73,000 civilians had left Eastern Ghouta since the opening of humanitarian corridors. Since Monday morning, over 6,000 people have left Eastern Ghouta and the process is ongoing.

    Syrians civilians evacuated from the Eastern Ghouta enclave pass with belongings through the regime-controlled corridor opened by government forces in Hawsh al-Ashaari, east of the enclave town of Hamouria on the outskirts of the capital Damascus on March 15, 2018
    © AFP 2018/ LOUAI BESHARA
    Syrians civilians evacuated from the Eastern Ghouta enclave pass with belongings through the regime-controlled corridor opened by government forces in Hawsh al-Ashaari, east of the enclave town of Hamouria on the outskirts of the capital Damascus on March 15, 2018

    Related:

    US Mulled New Attack on Damascus Over Alleged Chemical Weapons Use – Report
    US State Department Spokeswoman Accuses Damascus of Stealing Humanitarian Aid
    Damascus Under Constant Shelling Which Western Media Ignores – NGO Volunteer
    Tags:
    human shields, East Ghouta, Syria, Damascus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Day of the Submariner in Pictures
    Day of the Russian Submariner in Pictures
    Stormy Chasers
    Stormy Chasers
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse