Register
15:32 GMT +304 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Syrians walk past destroyed buildings in the rebel-held town of Hamouria, in the besieged Eastern Ghouta region on the outskirts of the capital Damascus, on March 9, 2018

    US Avoiding Responsibility for Its Reckless Foreign Policy – Iranian MoD

    © AFP 2018/ ABDULMONAM EASSA
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    1100

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States is avoiding responsibility for its reckless policies, the defeat of the Daesh terrorist group means the defeat of the US regional policy, Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami said Wednesday.

    The minister told the Moscow Conference on International Security (MCIS) that the US government “prioritizes its selfish interests in its foreign policy and continues to avoid responsibility for its reckless policy in the international arena,” which “does not have any bright prospects” since Donald Trump has taken the office of US President.

    According to Hatami, the danger will manifest itself elsewhere and create an even more complicated situation in the region.

    "The defeat of Daesh* means the defeat of the US regional policy. There is a very strong belief that this defeat will initiate a new round of violence and tension in the region in order to fill the existing vacuum," the minister explained.

    Hatami went on saying that Iran would continue strengthening its defensive capabilities in the face of Western efforts to destabilize the region.

    "We believe that the Islamic Republic of Iran will comply with its obligations and all forces, including the West led by the United States, which are trying to undermine our efforts, will bear responsibility. Iran considers strengthening its defensive capabilities to be its legitimate right including, in anti-missile defense, and will do it decisively," Hatami noted.

    According to the minister, the Islamic Republic will stand against any military intervention in other countries and considers it necessary to respect the territorial integrity and the national sovereignty of all states.

    READ MORE: US Justice Department Fines Norwegian Aid Group $2Mln for Supporting Iran

    Since US President Donald Trump assumed office, the political tension between Washington and Tehran has intensified. The United States has repeatedly accused Iranian authorities of funding terrorist groups and destabilizing the situation in the region. Iran currently has no formal diplomatic ties with the United States. 

    Houthis fighters. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Hani Mohammed
    Iran Urges US and Europe to Stop Supporting 'Aggressors' Against Yemen
    On April 3, Hatami, speaking to reporters at the International Security Conference in Moscow, said that the US-led coalition pursued its own interests in the anti-Daesh campaign, having chosen a selective approach towards terrorists.

    Last month, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei claimed that it was the United States that had created Daesh, and that it had had “no incentive to destroy” the terrorist group. Earlier, Khamenei called Washington Iran's "main enemy" in response to harsh criticism by US President Donald Trump, who had dubbed Iran "a terrorist nation like few others." 

    READ MORE: US, Riyadh Want to Enforce Policies on Iran That Neither of Them Like – Analyst

    Another strain to Iran-US relations is added by the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the so-called Iran nuclear deal which stipulates the gradual lifting of sanctions imposed on Tehran in exchange for the country maintaining its nuclear program peaceful. Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized the deal as “flawed,” threatening to unilaterally pull out from the agreement.

    * Daesh (IS/ISIS/ISIL) — a terrorist organization banned in Russia

    Related:

    US Justice Department Fines Norwegian Aid Group $2Mln for Supporting Iran
    US, Riyadh Want to Enforce Policies on Iran That Neither of Them Like – Analyst
    US, UAE, Saudi Advisers Agree to Regular Meetings to Counter Iran - White House
    Iran Urges US and Europe to Stop Supporting 'Aggressors' Against Yemen
    Truncated Iran Nuclear Deal Could More Likely Survive US Withdrawal - Report
    Iran's Ayatollah Blames US for 'Intention to Create Groups Such as Daesh'
    US Support for Brutal Saudi Campaign in Yemen Serves Desire to Oppose Iran
    Tags:
    foreign policy, Daesh, Iran, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Palestinians' Mass Protests on Gaza Border in Pictures
    Palestinians' Mass Protests on Gaza Border in Pictures
    Border or Bust
    Border or Bust
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse