US Avoiding Responsibility for Its Reckless Foreign Policy – Iranian MoD

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States is avoiding responsibility for its reckless policies, the defeat of the Daesh terrorist group means the defeat of the US regional policy, Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami said Wednesday.

The minister told the Moscow Conference on International Security (MCIS) that the US government “prioritizes its selfish interests in its foreign policy and continues to avoid responsibility for its reckless policy in the international arena,” which “does not have any bright prospects” since Donald Trump has taken the office of US President.

According to Hatami, the danger will manifest itself elsewhere and create an even more complicated situation in the region.

"The defeat of Daesh* means the defeat of the US regional policy. There is a very strong belief that this defeat will initiate a new round of violence and tension in the region in order to fill the existing vacuum," the minister explained.

Hatami went on saying that Iran would continue strengthening its defensive capabilities in the face of Western efforts to destabilize the region.

"We believe that the Islamic Republic of Iran will comply with its obligations and all forces, including the West led by the United States, which are trying to undermine our efforts, will bear responsibility. Iran considers strengthening its defensive capabilities to be its legitimate right including, in anti-missile defense, and will do it decisively," Hatami noted.

According to the minister, the Islamic Republic will stand against any military intervention in other countries and considers it necessary to respect the territorial integrity and the national sovereignty of all states.

Since US President Donald Trump assumed office, the political tension between Washington and Tehran has intensified. The United States has repeatedly accused Iranian authorities of funding terrorist groups and destabilizing the situation in the region. Iran currently has no formal diplomatic ties with the United States.

On April 3, Hatami, speaking to reporters at the International Security Conference in Moscow, said that the US-led coalition pursued its own interests in the anti-Daesh campaign, having chosen a selective approach towards terrorists.

Last month, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei claimed that it was the United States that had created Daesh, and that it had had “no incentive to destroy” the terrorist group. Earlier, Khamenei called Washington Iran's "main enemy" in response to harsh criticism by US President Donald Trump, who had dubbed Iran "a terrorist nation like few others."

Another strain to Iran-US relations is added by the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the so-called Iran nuclear deal which stipulates the gradual lifting of sanctions imposed on Tehran in exchange for the country maintaining its nuclear program peaceful. Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized the deal as “flawed,” threatening to unilaterally pull out from the agreement.

* Daesh (IS/ISIS/ISIL) — a terrorist organization banned in Russia