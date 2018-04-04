US Justice Department Fines Norwegian Aid Group $2Mln for Supporting Iran

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Norwegian People's Aid (NPA) nonprofit organization will pay more than $2 million for using US funding to support Iran, Hamas, and two Palestinian groups, the Justice Department said in a press release.

"Under the settlement, NPA is required to pay $2.025 million to the United States," the release said on Tuesday. "The settlement resolves claims that NPA violated the False Claims Act by providing material support to Iran, Hamas, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PLFP) and the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DLFP) contrary to federal funding requirements."

The release said the NPA conducted mine clearance programs in Iran that were key to an Iranian oil project and supported programs in Palestine designed to recruit youth to join Hamas and similar factions.

The settlement also stipulated that NPA modify its policies to ensure it complies to US sanctions laws and the terms of grants from the US Agency for International Development ( USAID ), according to the release.

Iran is on the US State Sponsors of Terrorism List while Hamas, DLFP, and PLFP are included on the Office of Foreign Assets Control’s specially designated nationals and blocked persons list, the release added.