US, Riyadh Want to Enforce Policies on Iran That Neither of Them Like – Analyst

Commenting on the latest call by Saudi Arabia's crown prince to put more pressure on Iran in an interview with Sputnik, James Dorsey, senior fellow at the Raja-ratnam School of International Studies in Singapore and a veteran award-winning foreign correspondent, says the risk of an armed conflict between Riyadh and Tehran still exists

Sputnik: What are your thoughts on Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman's remarks about a potential military confrontation with Iran?

James Dorsey: I think one has got to take them with a grain of salt and understand exactly what he is saying. If the current nuclear agreement is maintained and efforts to curb what Saudi Arabia sees as "evil behavior" fail, then once that accord runs its course, the chances for war exist.

By the same token, if the United States withdraws from the accord in May when President Trump has to make his decision on that and as a result of that the accord would fail, then according to the same logic, the chances for war between Saudi Arabia and Iran would be more immediate.

In other words, it's about trying to enforce policies on Iran that neither Saudi Arabia nor the United States like.

Sputnik: How do you see the relations continuing?

James Dorsey: Saudi Arabia and Iran are involved in escalating confrontation. Saudi Arabia sees Iran in its present constellation and its current policies as an existential threat and is determined to do whatever it takes to try to stop Iran from continuing to be a threat.

I think that this is the policy that is doomed to failure. In other words, Iran is a threat not so much because of its policies but simply because of what it represents.

There are ways to find accommodation to alleviate that threat that would not have to involve armed confrontation. That's something that neither the United States nor Saudi Arabia, at this point, are willing to entertain.

