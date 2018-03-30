Register
19:28 GMT +330 March 2018
    Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sits during an allegiance pledging ceremony in Mecca, Saudi Arabia June 21, 2017

    US, Riyadh Want to Enforce Policies on Iran That Neither of Them Like – Analyst

    © REUTERS/ Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court
    Opinion
    Commenting on the latest call by Saudi Arabia's crown prince to put more pressure on Iran in an interview with Sputnik, James Dorsey, senior fellow at the Raja-ratnam School of International Studies in Singapore and a veteran award-winning foreign correspondent, says the risk of an armed conflict between Riyadh and Tehran still exists

    Sputnik: What are your thoughts on Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman's remarks about a potential military confrontation with Iran?

    James Dorsey: I think one has got to take them with a grain of salt and understand exactly what he is saying. If the current nuclear agreement is maintained and efforts to curb what Saudi Arabia sees as "evil behavior" fail, then once that accord runs its course, the chances for war exist.

    READ MORE: Iran Reveals 2 Conditions for Restoring 'Good Relations' With Saudi Arabia

    By the same token, if the United States withdraws from the accord in May when President Trump has to make his decision on that and as a result of that the accord would fail, then according to the same logic, the chances for war between Saudi Arabia and Iran would be more immediate.

    In other words, it's about trying to enforce policies on Iran that neither Saudi Arabia nor the United States like.

    Sputnik: How do you see the relations continuing?

    James Dorsey: Saudi Arabia and Iran are involved in escalating confrontation. Saudi Arabia sees Iran in its present constellation and its current policies as an existential threat and is determined to do whatever it takes to try to stop Iran from continuing to be a threat.

    READ MORE: Saudi Arabia Calls Iran Nuclear Agreement 'Flawed Deal'

    I think that this is the policy that is doomed to failure. In other words, Iran is a threat not so much because of its policies but simply because of what it represents.

    There are ways to find accommodation to alleviate that threat that would not have to involve armed confrontation. That's something that neither the United States nor Saudi Arabia, at this point, are willing to entertain.

      

    The views and opinions expressed by James Dorsey are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    'They Both Hate Iran': Why Israel and Saudi Arabia Are Getting Very Cozy
    Israel Voices Readiness to Exchange Intel With Saudi Arabia to 'Face Iran'
    Rouhani Warns Saudi Arabia of Iran's 'Might' in Wake of Houthis' Missile Launch
    Russia Ready to Become Mediator for Saudi Arabia, Iran - Deputy Foreign Minister
    Tags:
    confrontation, pressure, war, relations, Iran, Saudi Arabia
