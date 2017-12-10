Register
10 December 2017
    Tehran

    Iran Reveals 2 Conditions for Restoring 'Good Relations' With Saudi Arabia

    Middle East
    Saudi Arabia cut ties with Iran in 2016 following protests in front of its diplomatic premises in Tehran.

    Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has stated that Tehran was ready to restore "good relations" with Riyadh, revealing two conditions for a thaw.

    "We want Saudi Arabia to stop two things, the misguided friendship with Israel and the inhuman bombardment of Yemen," Rouhani said Sunday speaking before the parliament in Tehran.

    Riyadh cut off diplomatic ties with Tehran in January 2016 following protests in front of its diplomatic premises in Tehran and Mashhad.

    Relations have further deteriorated in the wake of the Yemeni Houthi rebels' missile launch targeting Riyadh, with Saudi Arabia accusing Iran of allegedly providing the Houthi rebels with weapons, and Tehran refuting the allegations and emphasizing that the Kindgom was wrong to consider the Islamic Republic its "enemy." 

    Though Israel has no official diplomatic relations with the Arab world, except Egypt and Jordan, several prominent Israeli officials leaked to the press that the country had ties with Riyadh.

    In November, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Tel Aviv had "fruitful cooperation with Arab countries" that is kept "in general secret."

    Previously, Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz shed light on Tel Aviv's secret contacts with a number of Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia.

    The same month, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot revealed that his country was ready to share intelligence with Riyadh in order to "face Iran."

    Hassan Rouhani, Yemen, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Iran
