18:52 GMT +303 April 2018
    Map of the Middle East

    Foreign Plans to Bolster Security in Middle East Won't Work – Iranian Minister

    Middle East
    According to Iran’s Defense Minister Amir Hatami, foreign actors cannot realize their security plans in the region, because they are not familiar with its nature, and such schemes do not comply with the interests of regional powers.

    Speaking to reporters, who have arrived in Moscow to take part in the International Security Conference, said that foreign plans to increase the level of security in the Middle East would inevitably fail. At the same time, he added that it was the alliance formed by the resistance front that had helped the Syrian government fight and defeat Daesh*, while the US-led coalition pursued its own interests in the anti-Daesh campaign, having chosen a selective approach towards terrorists.

    READ MORE: EXTREMELY GRAPHIC VIDEO: Mutilated Child Corpses After Saudi-Led Strike on Yemen

    A recent report by CNN has suggested that the US military had been considering dispatching more troops to Syria just days before President Donald Trump announced that the United States would “be coming out of Syria, like, very soon.”

    Last month, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei lashed out at the United States, claiming that it was Washington that had created Daesh, and that it had had “no incentive to destroy” the terrorist group.

    Iran and the US have been experiencing diplomatic frictions over the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or the Iran nuclear deal, which stipulated the gradual lifting of sanctions imposed on Tehran in exchange for the Islamic Republic maintaining its peaceful nuclear program. Donald Trump has consistently dismissed the deal as “flawed,” threatening to unilaterally withdraw from the agreement.

    The Syrian government army, supported by Russia, has been conducting a large-scale operation in the Eastern Ghouta suburb of Damascus in a bid to clear the area of terrorists, evacuating civilians through humanitarian corridors, organized by Moscow. Russia, Turkey and Iran have been acting as guarantors in the peace talks on Syria, helping to establish four de-escalation zones across the country.

    READ MORE:  Let Syrians Take Care of Syria? Trump's Pledge to Leave Syria Explained

    Since 2014, the US-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes on Daesh targets without either a UN mandate or the Syrian authorities’ authorization. Damascus has repeatedly accused Washington of supporting terrorists, which the US described as “moderate opposition,” and called the American military presence in the country “illegal.”

    *Daesh, also known as ISIL/ISIS/IS, a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries

    Tags:
    Iran nuclear deal, war in Syria, Daesh, Donald Trump, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Syria, Iran, Middle East
