Register
18:25 GMT +324 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A soldier of the Syrian Arab Army at an observation post at the frontline in the al-Kom village of the Quneitra province in Syria

    Russia's Warnings Have Deterred a US Attack Against the Syrian Army - Reports

    © Sputnik/ Valeriy Melnikov
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    Suliman Mulhem
    0 30

    Earlier this week, reports from military sources in Syria suggested that a US attack against the Syrian Army near the Syria-Iraq border was to be launched “very soon,” though it was unclear what such an attack would entail exactly.

    A military monitor told Sputnik reporter and columnist Suliman Mulhem on Friday that the prospect of a US attack against Syria is looking “unlikely for now,” citing his informed military sources as saying they believe the threat level has been downgraded due to recent warnings by Russian officials to the US.

    F-22 Raptor
    © AFP 2018/ USAF
    US Planning to Launch Attack Against Syrian Army 'Very Soon' - Source
    The reporter’s own source in the Syrian Army General Command was unable to confirm this latest development, or the initial threat of a pending US attack in Syria.

    The monitor also reported that many of his sources in the Syrian Air Defense Force (SyADF) are still on high alert, but suggested that the current threat is primarily from Israeli warplanes.

    In recent days, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova described Washington’s threats and hawkish stance as “unacceptable,” while Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov issued a warning to the US.

    READ MORE: Moscow Warns Washington Against Conducting Strike Against Syria

    "We've warned and warned the US that these plans must be unconditionally refused. Any such unlawful use of force, similar to what happened almost a year ago at the Shairat air base, would be an act of aggression against a sovereign state, as defined by the relevant article of the UN Charter," Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

    Syrian Ambassador to Russia Riyad Haddad told Sputnik this morning that the Arab state’s air defenses are ready to deal with an attack.

    "We are ready for any possible situation that Syria may face. Our army is prepared, as well as air defense forces, we are ready to repel any attack in order to preserve the sovereignty on our territory and to protect our people,” Ambassador Riyad Haddad told Sputnik.

    US missile attack on the Syrian airfield
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    US Strike on Syrian Homs Airbase Reflects Support of Terrorists – Ambassador
    The SyADF has played a small, but important role throughout the ongoing multi-sided conflict. The force has mainly been tasked with identifying and destroying militant drones, but has also downed two military jets – a Turkish F-4 Phantom reconnaissance jet in 2012, and an Israeli F-16 multirole fighter jet earlier this year.

    Additionally, Syrian air defenses intercepted a number of tomahawk cruise missiles fired by the US during its strike on the Shairat airbase in 2017.

    Military analyst Peto Lucem expressed his doubts about a potential largescale US attack against the Syrian Army.

    “I don't expect a largescale attack on Syrian ground forces by the US. To achieve this, the US Air Force (USAF) would first have to attack SAM bases, radar installations and airfields – this is a common tactic. Hitting Syrian Army ground forces in a manner that would diminish their combat value significantly would last for at least several days, if not weeks,” the analyst told Sputnik.

    “Even if this phase was successful, the militant remnants in Syria are no longer capable to capitalize on this, as they are very weak. Therefore, for the US to seize and hold territory it will need to deploy a significant number of boots on the ground, and it’s very unlikely they will be willing to do that," he concluded. 

    Related:

    US' Syria Policy is Encouraging False Flag Chemical Attacks, Prolonging Conflict
    US Building New Base in Oil Rich Area in Syria's Deir ez-Zor Province - Reports
    US Caught Evacuating More Daesh Leaders in Syria - State Media
    US Prepared Militants for Conducting Chemical Attacks, Poised to Hit Syria - MoD
    US Claims of Alleged Chemical Weapons Use by Syria Aim to Stop RAF Success-Envoy
    Russian FM Lavrov Slams US Threats to Strike Syria as 'Unacceptable'
    Turkey, US Will Form 'Safe Zone' Around Syria's Manbij - Erdogan's Spokesman
    Tags:
    escalation, war, Syria crisis, Syrian Air Defense Force (SyADF), Russian Air and Space Forces, Syrian Army, Syrian government, US Air Force, Peto Lucem, Maria Zakharova, Donald Trump, Sergei Ryabkov, Syria, United States, Russia, Damascus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Phoenix Rises: Destroyed Cities That Were Rebuilt
    Phoenix Rises: Destroyed Cities That Were Rebuilt
    Petulant POTUS
    Petulant POTUS
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse