Moscow Warns Washington Against Conducting Strike Against Syria

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov commented on the situation in Eastern Ghouta and poisoning of Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal.

Damask's opponents are searching for opportunies to find fault with Russia; therefore, false flag attacks involving chemical weapons are possible, Sergei Ryabkov said.

Staged 'chemical attacks' will continue in Syria as Syrian troops advance, he added.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW