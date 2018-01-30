Israel Announces Reopening of Its Embassy in Jordan After Diplomatic Row Settled

The Israeli embassy in Jordan's capital Amman will be reopened after six months of closure, Israeli foreign ministry spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon said on Tuesday.
He stressed that the reopening would be "gradual," however no further details were made public.
Israel's decision comes amid an intensification of efforts to restore bilateral relations with Jordan, which were damaged as a result of the diplomatic scandal between the two countries.
A Jordanian worker stabbed the Israeli embassy's security guard in the back after which the guard shot him dead. A second Jordanian, the landlord of the apartment where the violent incident took place, was also killed by accident.
In August, amid pressure from the Jordanian side, Israel launched a probe into the attack near the Israeli Embassy in Amman, whereas the apologies from Tel Aviv came later in January.
Israel also apologized for the killing of a Jordanian judge by an Israeli serviceman at the countries' border in 2014 and agreed to pay compensation to the families of those killed.
