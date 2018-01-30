Israel Announces Reopening of Its Embassy in Jordan After Diplomatic Row Settled

Jordan is one of the two Arab countries, along with Egypt, that have diplomatic relations with Israel, however, they were undermined by last year's killing of three Jordanians by Israeli guards.

The Israeli embassy in Jordan's capital Amman will be reopened after six months of closure, Israeli foreign ministry spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon said on Tuesday.

He stressed that the reopening would be "gradual," however no further details were made public.

READ MORE: Jordan King Urges World to Protect Rights of Palestinians

Israel's decision comes amid an intensification of efforts to restore bilateral relations with Jordan, which were damaged as a result of the diplomatic scandal between the two countries.

© AFP 2018/ Jaafar Ashtiyeh Israel Apologises for Killing of 2 Journalists by Country's Security Guard Last July - Jordan

The Israeli embassy staff was expelled from Amman after Israel didn't offer an apology for the incident when two Jordanians were killed by a security guard for the Israeli embassy, which provoked resentment in Jordan.

A Jordanian worker stabbed the Israeli embassy's security guard in the back after which the guard shot him dead. A second Jordanian, the landlord of the apartment where the violent incident took place, was also killed by accident.

READ MORE: Jordan's King: East Jerusalem Must Be Capital of Palestine

In August, amid pressure from the Jordanian side, Israel launched a probe into the attack near the Israeli Embassy in Amman, whereas the apologies from Tel Aviv came later in January.

READ MORE: Israel Pays Compensation for Killed Jordanians

Israel also apologized for the killing of a Jordanian judge by an Israeli serviceman at the countries' border in 2014 and agreed to pay compensation to the families of those killed.