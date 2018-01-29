Jordan King Urges World to Protect Rights of Palestinians

Jordan is one of two Arab countries, along with Egypt, that have diplomatic relations with Israel.

Jordanian King Abdullah II has reiterated his position on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on Monday, after his meeting with Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas.

"The international community must fulfill its responsibilities to protect the rights of Palestinians, Arabs, Muslims and Christians in Jerusalem," Abdullah said.

The same position he has voiced to the United States, the Israeli supporter, during his talks with US Vice President Mike Pence in the capital city of Amman.

The king has repeatedly outlined the Jordanian position on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict by saying that East Jerusalem should be the capital of a future Palestinian state.

Speaking about the important role of Jerusalem on Monday, Abdullah called the city "the key to achieving peace and stability in the region".

Conflict Around Jerusalem

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has further escalated over the US controversial decision to recognize the disputed city as the Israeli capital and to move their embassy there. This move sparked mass outrage worldwide, especially in Muslim countries, accompanied by numerous protests.

The Jordan, expressing their stance on the issue in December, called Trump's decision "a violation of decisions of international law and the United Nations charter".

However, Jordan is one of the two countries, having diplomatic relations with Israel, which were undermined by the last year's killing of three Jordanians by Israeli guards. Recently Tel Aviv has intensified its efforts to reopen its embassy in Amman.

