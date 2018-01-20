Israel Pays Compensation for Killed Jordanians

The work of the Israeli embassy in Amman was suspended in July 2017 until the diplomatic conflict over the murders at the embassy is settled.

"According to sources close to families, the Israeli government paid compensation [of $5mln] to the relatives of the two victims in the embassy: minor Mohammed Jawawdeh and Dr. Bashar Hamarneh, as well as to the relatives of the deceased judge Raed Zeiter," the Jordanian Al-Gad newspaper reported.

Two of the Jordanians killed were shot dead in July 2017 by a security guard at the Israeli embassy in Amman during a standoff. The third victim was a Jordanian judge of Palestinian origin killed in March 2014 by Israeli border guards. The use of arms by border guards was then explained by the man allegedly trying to take the gun from one of the soldiers at the border crossing.

As the newspaper noted, each family received about $1.65 million US dollars.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu officially stated that Israel regrets the incident at the embassy in 2017 and promised to pay compensation to the kingdom's government, but not to families, as reported by the Jordanian media.

The Chancellery of Netanyahu also reported that Israel had agreed with Jordan to resume the work of the Israeli embassy in Amman after the settlement of the diplomatic conflict over the murder in the embassy and the death of the judge at the border. The embassy has not been working since July 2017, after the emergency evacuation of personnel in connection with the incident.

Israeli embassy in Amman Jordan to reopen soon.

​Jordan is one of two Arab countries, along with Egypt, that have diplomatic relations with Israel.