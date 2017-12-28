Register
    A man is silhouetted while he blows a Shofar, a ram horn, as the Dome of the Rock (R), located in Jerusalem's Old City on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, is seen in the background December 10, 2017

    Palestine to Demand Boycott of Countries That Move Embassies to Jerusalem – FM

    © REUTERS/ Ammar Awad
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Palestine is calling for a political and economic boycott of the countries that decide to move their embassy in Israel to Jerusalem and will also try to persuade other countries against the relocation, Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki said on Thursday.

    Palestine will ask the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan and Morocco at an upcoming meeting in January to implement the 1980 Amman Summit’s resolutions that include both economic and political boycott of countries that decide to move their diplomatic missions to Jerusalem, the foreign minister told the Voice of Palestine radio station.

    If the Arab states decide to jointly boycott Guatemala, the latter might lose a sufficient amount of its exports, while Palestine also plans to urge its allies to pressure Washington to reverse its decision, the minister added.

    According to Maliki, Palestine's President Mahmoud Abbas has instructed the country’s Foreign Ministry to reach the states that Israel is persuading to move their diplomatic missions and prevent them from making such a decision.

    A cameraman works at the press centre, backdropped by a live broadcast of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas addressing the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's Extraordinary Summit in Istanbul, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017. Abbas said the Palestinians won't accept any role for the United States in a peace process with Israel from now on after the U.S President Donald Trump administration's decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of the Jewish state. Abbas said Trump's decision was a crime that threatens world peace.
    © AP Photo/ Emrah Gurel
    Embassy Move ‘Disqualifies’ US as Peace Mediator Says Palestine
    Guatemala decided to move its embassy to Jerusalem following in the footsteps of US President Donald Trump's move that has prompted mass protests in Muslim countries and condemnation of states, backing the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. 

    While Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip, the Jewish state refuses to recognize it as an independent political and diplomatic entity, and builds settlements on the occupied areas in violations of UN resolutions.

