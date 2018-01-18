Terrorist Army on Syrian Border to Cause Damage to Ties With US - Ankara

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has commented on Ankara-Washington ties amid the scandal around US support of Kurdish militants.

As Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has explained, as quoted by the Reuters news agency, despite Ankara's expectation's to see concrete steps from the US, Washington had failed to keep promises on Manbij and Raqqa, thus bolstering up Turkey's mistrust towards the country.

He stated that Turkey would intervene in Syria's Afrin and Manbij, due to the threat posed by the Kurdish militants.

The minister went on by saying that the advance of the Syrian government forces in Idlib should be stopped.

The diplomat has stated, Turkey coordinates the country's operation in Afrin with Russia and Iran, counties-guarantors of the Syria's peace settlement, adding that Ankara did't see reasons for Moscow to oppose the operation.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW