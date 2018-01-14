Register
04:18 GMT +314 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Turkish soldiers on a tank sit opposite the Syrian town of Ain al-Arab, known as Kobane by the Kurds, at the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern Turkish village of Mursitpinar, Sanliurfa province (File)

    Turkish Forces Shell Syrian Kurds Targets in Northern Syria - Reports

    © AFP 2018/ ARIS MESSINIS
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    417

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Turkish security forces conducted shelling of Syria's northern Aleppo province targeting forces of the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD), local media reported.

    Turkey’s artillery fired on Saturday at least 36 times at targets in the Afrin district of Aleppo, according to Anadolu news agency. The Turkish forces were firing from Turkey's southern province Hatay and the observation point in Syria’s Idlib province.

    A fighter from the Kurdish People Protection Unit (YPG) poses for a photo at sunset in the Syrian town of Ain Issi, some 50 kilometres north of Raqqa, the self-proclaimed capital of the Islamic State (IS) group during clashes between IS group jihadists and YPG fighters on July 10, 2015
    © AFP 2018/ DELIL SOULEIMAN
    Syrian Kurds 'Determined to Retaliate Against Turkish Invasion of Afrin'
    Turkey regards PYD as an affiliate of the Turkish Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which is considered a terrorist organization by Ankara.

    Earlier on Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that The Turkish army may launch an operation in the northwestern Syrian regions of Manbij and Afrin controlled by Kurdish militia forces within a week.

    A member of the PYD's Media Committee told Sputnik earlier, that the party had no intention to break its ties with PKK, adding however, that PYD respected Turkey as the country was the neighbor of the Syrian Kurds and they had historic ties with the Turks.

    Related:

    Over 40 Detained, 4 Injured in Clashes Between Turks, Kurds in Antwerp - Source
    Turkish Prime Minister Voices Support for Iraqi Steps Over Kurdish Referendum
    Turkey May Impose New Sanctions on Iraqi Kurdistan Over Referendum – PM
    Ankara Urges Turkish Citizens to Leave Iraqi Kurdistan
    Turkey Closes Country's Airspace for Iraqi Kurdistan
    Turkish President Considers Independence Vote in Iraqi Kurdistan Illegitimate
    Turkey Against Kurdish PYD Taking Part in National Dialogue Congress
    Turkish Police Detain 18 People Over Links to Kurdistan Workers' Party - Reports
    Tags:
    Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD), Syria, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Ice Palace' and Snow Village in Russia's Extreme North
    'Ice Palace' and Snow Village in Russia's Extreme North
    Imaginary Battle
    Imaginary Battle
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok