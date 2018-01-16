Ankara to Prevent All Military Support to Syrian Kurds' YPG Militia

ANKARA (Sputnik) – Ankara intends to prevent all military support to Syrian Kurds' People's Protection Units (YPG), which it considers an extension of Turkey's Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), and urges NATO to treat all terrorist groups equally, Chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces, Gen. Hulusi Akar said.

The US-led coalition against the Daesh terrorist group is training a force expected to ensure border control in Syria, the Defense Post news website reported on Saturday, citing a coalition spokesman. The force is expected to be stuffed partly by veterans of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), affiliated with the YPG.

"We cannot and will not allow the terrorist organization, YPG, which has been proven as an extension of the PKK, to be supported and armed under the guise of it being an ‘operational partner’," Akar said, as quoted by Anadolu news agency.

The Turkish military chief added that NATO should not give a preferential approach to any terrorist groups.

Following the coalition's announcement, Ankara has been indicating it might launch an offensive in Syria’s northern Kurdish-controlled Afrin.

The PKK, involved in an armed conflict with Ankara, is designated a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, the European Union and NATO.