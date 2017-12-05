Erdogan on Arms Supplies to YPG: Is US Going to Use Them Against Russa, Iran?

Despite Donald Trump's promise to Ankara to stop weapon deliveries to Kurdish forces in Syria, the Pentagon has not ruled to halt them; the Turkish leader slammed the situation as posing a threat to the whole region.

"Trump stated that the arms supplies from the US to the Kurdish Forces would be ceased after the victory against Daesh. However, this process is continuing. In this case, what is the reason for the growing number of military bases [of the US]? We monitor the process and will act in accordance with the situation's logic… Turkey has no plan regarding the US. But it is obvious the US has a plan in relation to Turkey. In the Syrian north there is a "terrorist corridor"… Why are weapons being delivered to the region? Where and against whom will it be used by the US? Against Iran or against Turkey? Or, in case, they are courageous enough, against Russia?", Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during the meeting of the ruling Justice and Development Party.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his US counterpart Donald Trump agreed on curbing the US deliveries of weapons to the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), due to the YPG are considered by Ankara to be affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), a designated terrorist group in Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

Additionally, the Turkish Deputy Prime Minister told Kanal 24 TV that "the United States would be deceiving the whole world, in case it does not keep its promise to cease military assistance to the YPG".

On November 17, during the meeting with the heads of the regional branches of the ruling Justice and Development Party, the President of Turkey stressed that "Daesh is being armed by those who declare that they are fighting against terrorists."

Relations between Ankara and Washington have deteriorated sharply over the past few months amid several issues, in particular, the Syrian crisis — Turkey is one of the three Syrian ceasefire regime guarantors urged to continue de-escalation efforts in Syria in the framework of the Astana process. However, the US has provided support for the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) and the YPG, as well as the Syrian Democratic Forces, aimed at fighting Daesh (ISIS).