Register
02:15 GMT +313 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    King Hussein of Jordan sits in his new Mercedes-Benz sports car at the Jordanian Royal Palace in Amman, Jordan, Oct. 30, 1957. The car is one of the latest models with gull-wing doors.

    Former Jordanian King’s Secret Lover Was Killed by Their Illegitimate Son

    © Associated Press
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    140

    In a tale of forbidden love, secret princes, madness and murder that would be difficult to believe as the plot of an airport paperback, the CIA has declassified documents showing that King Hussein of Jordan had a child out of wedlock with an American Jewish actress - who was later killed by their own lovechild.

    The three-page memo reveals that the then-24-year-old king's visit to the US in 1959 to strengthen ties with Washington ended up taking on a salacious tone. Hussein "was especially desirous of female companionship during his Los Angeles visit and it was requested that appropriate arrangements be made through a controlled source of the Office in order to assure a satisfied visit," the report reads.

    The CIA was eager to please the monarch, so they arranged a meeting between Hussein and a struggling 32-year-old actress named Susan Cabot. The CIA informed Cabot that they wanted her to bed the young king after establishing a rapport with him at a party thrown by billionaire Edwin Pauley.

    Jordan’s King Abdullah II, second left, reviews an honor guard during a celebrations marking the centennial of the Arab Revolt against the region’s ruling Ottoman Turks, in Jordan’s Red Sea port of Aqaba, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2016.
    © AP Photo/ Raad Adayleh
    Jordan's King Dismisses Coup Rumors After Firing Siblings From Top Army Posts

    Cabot was hesitant at first, the memo stated. "The actress said that she rejected the proposal but finally went to [Hussein's] party," where she 'became quite taken with the foreign official and found him to be most charming."

    A few days later, Hussein asked the CIA to arrange a second meeting between him and the actress. Hussein was desperate to keep his canoodling with a Jew secret, as he had not consolidated power in his home country and was worried that his political opponents could use it as ammunition against him.

    So when American tabloids picked up the relationship, the CIA suppressed the story on Hussein's behalf, according to the memo. In 1961, Cabot gave birth to a son named Timothy — long rumored to be Hussein's lovechild, the illegitimate prince of the Kingdom of Jordan.

    Jordanian King Abdullah II delivers a speech at the parliament (file)
    © AFP 2018/ KHALIL MAZRAAWI
    Victory for Victims: Jordanian Parliament Repeals ‘Marry-Your-Rapist’ Escape Clause

    The Los Angeles Times reported that Timothy was born with a pituitary deficiency that meant he suffered from dwarfism. He grew to 5'4" after thrice-weekly hormone injections during puberty. Cabot married her second husband, Michael Roman, in 1968, and Timothy took his step-father's last name. The couple divorced in 1983.

    Cabot suffered from depression and suicidal thoughts in her last years of life. On December 10, 1986, Timothy was arrested and charged with the second degree murder of his mother. Timothy initially claimed that a man has broken into their house and beaten Cabot to death.

    At the trial, the LA Times claimed that Timothy revised his story to say that Susan, who didn't seem to recognize him, had attacked him and he had killed her in self-defense. He also testified that the drugs he took for his pituitary deficiency made him overly aggressive.

    President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with Jordan's King Abdullah II, Wednesday, April 5, 2017, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    'No Logic' in West’s Middle East Moves: Trump Talks Syria With Jordan’s Abdullah II

    The court convicted Timothy of involuntary manslaughter and sentenced him to time served and three years probation. He died of heart failure in 2003.

    The trial also revealed that Cabot had received a monthly payment of $1,500 from the Jordanian government for the past 25 years. "For better or worse, it looks like child support," one attorney quipped about the payments during the trial.

    Hussein, who took the throne as a teenager in 1952, was had already been married and divorced when he met Cabot. Also in 1961, he married an Englishwoman named Antoinette Gardiner. The king was married four times in total, producing 12 children across his unions before his 1999 death from lymphatic cancer. His first son with Gardiner, Abdullah II, was born in 1962 and reigns as the current king of Jordan.

    Related:

    Jordan's King Dismisses Coup Rumors After Firing Siblings From Top Army Posts
    Saudi King's Visit to Russia Could Help Resolve Syrian Crisis - Jordan Official
    'No Logic' to West’s Middle East Moves: Trump Talks Syria With Jordan’s King
    US to Consult With Jordan’s King on Israeli-Palestinian Issues - Trump
    Tillerson, Jordan’s King Abdullah to Hold Working Lunch on Tuesday
    Tags:
    lovechild, scandal, Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Susan Cabot, Hussein bin Talal, King Abdullah II, Jordan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (January 6-12)
    Whips and Chains Indict Me
    Whips and Chains Indict Me
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok