Register
13:34 GMT +302 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Israeli soldiers and Palestinian youths clash in Ramallah 28 September 2000 due to the visit of Israeli right-wing opposition leader Ariel Sharon to the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City the same day

    Israel Buttresses Its Jerusalem Bid, Passing New Legislation

    © AFP 2017/ JAMAL ARURI
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    633

    A new Israeli bill aims to make it more difficult to cede part of Jerusalem to the Palestinians, who want to make the eastern half of the disputed city the capital of an independent state, Haaretz newspaper reported.

    Israel's lawmakers on Tuesday passed legislation requiring a two-thirds majority in the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, for the country to abandon control over any part of Jerusalem in favor of a foreign country, the Haaretz newspaper reported. 

    The bill has been backed by Israel's ruling right-wing coalition, with a 64-52 vote, which would seek to separate Palestinian districts from the jurisdiction of the current Jerusalem municipality. The law would affect the areas of Kufr Aqab and the Shuafat refugee camp.

    Many Palestinians do not have Israeli citizenship, holding only permanent resident status in the city, which can be withdrawn any time for different reasons. Thus, according to the media, the bill would force them to leave the city. 

    Jerusalem's Status

    The vote took place amid the tensions between the two countries, heightened in the wake of US President Donald Trump's controversial decision to recognize Jerusalem as the Israeli capital, announced on December 6, which has triggered mass outrage in the Muslim community and numerous protests around the world. Hamas, the Palestinian Islamic fundamentalist organization, has announced the beginning of the third "intifada."

    In late December, Israel's government approved allocating some 40 million shekels ($11 million) for the West Bank settlements, aiming to build 15 new settlement housing units, as well as new roads to the west, south and east of the Ahia settlement in the Palestinian village of Jalud, while more agricultural lands were reportedly being bulldozed in the area to clear the construction site.

    READ MORE: Israel Approves $11Mln Funding for West Bank Settlement Construction — Reports

    However, the Trump decision was denounced by a UNGA resolution, rejecting the recognition. The UN General Assembly's vote has been, in turn, rejected by Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, claiming that Jerusalem "always was, always will be" the country's capital and noting that many countries supported the Jewish state.

    In May 2017, the UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) had issued a report, explaining that the biggest obstacle to meeting the "humanitarian needs" of the Palestinians is Israel's presence in the West Bank and Gaza. According to the document, the amount of Palestinians displaced by home demolitions reached a new high of 1,600 in 2016.

    About 600,000 Israelis currently live in over 230 settlements built on Palestinian territories, which Israel has occupied since the 1967 Six-Day War. 

    READ MORE: Jewish Settlements Impede Solution of Arab-Israeli Conflict — Journalist

    Tags:
    bill, Palestine, Israel, Jerusalem
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Clock Strikes Midnight: New Year Celebrations Around the World
    The Clock Strikes Midnight: New Year Celebrations Around the World
    Happy New Year!
    Happy New Year!
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok