Iranian Parl't Urges Muslim States to Cut Economic Ties With US

Previously, the Iranian Foreign Ministry condemned US President Donald Trump's decision that has been widely criticized by the international community, saying that it violated the UN resolutions.

Iran’s parliament has issued a statement urging "all Muslim states to sever diplomatic relations with the Zionist regime [Israel] and reduce economic ties with the United States to a minimum" in the wake of President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the Jewish state's capital.

The Iranian lawmakers have described Trump’s move as “the final nail in the coffin of the Middle East peace process.”

Though Israel has no official diplomatic relations with the Arab world, except Egypt and Jordan, several prominent Israeli officials leaked to the press that the country had ties with Riyadh, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying that Tel Aviv had "fruitful cooperation with Arab countries" that is kept "in general secret."

In the wake of Trump's move, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has stated that Tehran was ready to restore "good relations" with Riyadh, revealing two conditions for a thaw, with one of them being to "stop the misguided friendship with Israel."

Most recently, Rouhani has described Washington's move as an "incorrect decision and was [like] pouring gasoline on the flames in the region," while the Iranian Foreign Ministry said that it violated the UN resolutions.

Trump's decision to officially recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and relocate the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city has prompted an especially fierce backlash from Muslim countries, with mass protests and clashes in Israel itself, in Palestine, Jordan, Lebanon, Turkey and other regional states.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as the current chairman of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation has announced that the leaders of the OIC members would adopt a road map on the US decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and move its embassy there from Tel Aviv. He has also vowed to urge the OIC to cut ties with Israel at the emergency session due on December 13.

The international community does not recognize the Israeli annexation of East Jerusalem, a holy site for three religions, and believes its status should be determined based on an agreement with the Palestinians, who seek to create their own state with the capital in the Holy City.