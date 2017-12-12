Register
20:35 GMT +312 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    World cities. Tehran

    Iranian Parl't Urges Muslim States to Cut Economic Ties With US

    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Fedorenko
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Previously, the Iranian Foreign Ministry condemned US President Donald Trump's decision that has been widely criticized by the international community, saying that it violated the UN resolutions.

    Iran’s parliament has issued a statement urging "all Muslim states to sever diplomatic relations with the Zionist regime [Israel] and reduce economic ties with the United States to a minimum" in the wake of President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the Jewish state's capital.

    The Iranian lawmakers have described Trump’s move as “the final nail in the coffin of the Middle East peace process.”

    Though Israel has no official diplomatic relations with the Arab world, except Egypt and Jordan, several prominent Israeli officials leaked to the press that the country had ties with Riyadh, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying that Tel Aviv had "fruitful cooperation with Arab countries" that is kept "in general secret."

    READ MORE: Iran Reveals 2 Conditions for Restoring 'Good Relations' With Saudi Arabia

    In the wake of Trump's move, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has stated that Tehran was ready to restore "good relations" with Riyadh, revealing two conditions for a thaw, with one of them being to "stop the misguided friendship with Israel."

    Most recently, Rouhani has described Washington's move as an "incorrect decision and was [like] pouring gasoline on the flames in the region," while the Iranian Foreign Ministry said that it violated the UN resolutions.

    Trump's decision to officially recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and relocate the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city has prompted an especially fierce backlash from Muslim countries, with mass protests and clashes in Israel itself, in Palestine, Jordan, Lebanon, Turkey and other regional states.

    READ MORE: Erdogan Calls Israel 'Terrorist State' That 'Kills Children', Bibi Strikes Back

    Palestinian children look at vandalised graffiti depicting US President Donald Trump and slogans against US Vice President Mike Pence painted on Israel's controversial separation barrier in the West Bank city of Bethlehem during clashes with Palestinian protestors near an Israeli checkpoint on December 7, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ THOMAS COEX
    Iran Urges Muslim Nations to Foil US-Israeli 'Plan', Hezbollah Calls Trump 'Isolated'
    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as the current chairman of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation has announced that the leaders of the OIC members would adopt a road map on the US decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and move its embassy there from Tel Aviv. He has also vowed to urge the OIC to cut ties with Israel at the emergency session due on December 13.

    The international community does not recognize the Israeli annexation of East Jerusalem, a holy site for three religions, and believes its status should be determined based on an agreement with the Palestinians, who seek to create their own state with the capital in the Holy City.

    Related:

    How Saleh's Death, Trump's Jerusalem Move May Affect Yemen
    Putin: Russia, Turkey Believe Trump's Decision on Jerusalem is 'Destabilizing'
    Erdogan: US Becomes Partner in 'Bloodshed' After Decision on Jerusalem
    'Gasoline on Flames': Iranian President Slams Trump’s Announcement on Jerusalem
    Tags:
    United States, Jerusalem, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Vladimir Putin's Surprise Visit to Hmeymin Airbase Amid Victory Over Daesh
    Mission Completed
    Mission Complete
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok