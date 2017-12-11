Netanyahu: Trump's Decision on Jerusalem Is Recognition of Reality

US President Donald Trump announced the recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital on December 6. The Israeli prime minister has expressed his expectations concerning most EU countries to follow the US move.

Benjamin Netanyahu was greeted by EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini during the first official visit of an Israel's prime minister the EU in 22 years.

Mogherini has addressed the Jerusalem issue recently escalated after the US move on it, saying that the union would continue to recognize the "international consensus" on Jerusalem.

The Israels' top official, in his turn, has commented on the issue by saying that it is time for the Palestinian side to recognize the Jewish state and Jerusalem as its capital, adding that the Donald Trump's decision had only recognized the evident fact and had laid the foundation for peace, which now had become possible.

"I think what President Trump has done is put facts squarely on the table. Peace is based on reality. Peace is based on recognizing reality and I think the fact that Jerusalem is Israel's capital is clearly evident," Netanyahu said in the Belgian capital of Brussels during a press briefing.

This position echoes his previous statement made the day before, urging Palestinians to agree on the Jerusalem's issue and "to sit and negotiate peace" during his talks with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

READ MORE: Netanyahu Calls on Palestinians to Agree Jerusalem is 'Israel's Capital'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that he expected most EU countries to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, following the US recent move on the issue.

The US president has recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and signed a document to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to the heavily disputed city, sparking violently negative reactions around the world. The sharpest rebukes, however, were sounded all around the European Union and in the Middle East.

READ MORE: Thousands of Protesters Rally in Berlin Over Trump Jerusalem Move (VIDEO)

The issue of the Israeli settlement policy is among the key obstacles for the the peace process between Israel and Palestine, which is seeking diplomatic recognition for its independence on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which are partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and continues to build settlements in the occupied areas, despite objections from the United Nations.