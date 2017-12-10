Thousands of Moroccans Join Rally Against US Stunt on Jerusalem (VIDEO)

Protests over the US move were also held in Lebanon earlier in the day, with protesters breaking through the cordons securing US embassy in Beirut.

Thousands of people took to the streets in Morocco's capital of Rabat on Sunday in protest against US decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

The participants carried flags of Palestine and Morocco and chanted slogans decrying the decision of US President Donald Trump to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, claimed by Israel and Palestine as their capital.

The National Action Group to Support Palestine and the Moroccan Association of Solidarity with the Palestinian struggle that organized the event said it drew in a crowd of about 100,000, while other estimates suggest that about 50,000 people joined the rally, according to Morocco World News outlet.