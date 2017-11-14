Turkish PM Lashes Out at US for Letting Armed Daesh Terrorists Leave Raqqa

ANKARA (Sputnik) – Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim condemned on Tuesday the United States for its support for the free withdrawal of a Daesh convoy that consisted of 50 trucks with 10 of them being loaded with heavy weapons from the Syrian city of Raqqa.
"We told the United States: it is not a strategy for big states fighting against terrorism to use some terrorist groups in a struggle with others. Now nobody knows where these withdrawn terrorists will use their weapons against civilians – in Turkey, Europe, America or the whole world," Yildirim said.
READ MORE: Coalition Comments on Daesh Sleeper Cells in Syria's Raqqa After Liberation
The prime minister once again pointed out that Turkey considered the Syrian Kurdish Units terrorists.
"We see that armed Daesh terrorists left [Raqqa] being replaced by other terrorists from the Kurdish People's Protection Units [PYD]. Is that a smart policy? We turned out to be right again. But our aim is not to be right but to defeat terrorism," the prime minister added.
The terrorists captured Raqqa in 2013 since then it was considered the unofficial capital of the Daesh. The liberation of the city was considered one of the main goals of the international antiterrorist coalition led by the United States.
