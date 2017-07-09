US Fulfills Syrian Democratic Forces' Wish List: Weapons and Armed Vehicles

"The US has supplied weapons and armored vehicles in 140 trucks. Our demands for armored vehicles have increased during our military operation near Raqqa. Thus, on demand, we draw up a list of armaments, ammunition and equipment we need and send it to the US," the SDF representative told Sputnik Tukiye.

The Americans, he said, then supply them with ammunition in accordance with the list.

© AP Photo/ Arab 24 network March 7, 2017 frame grab from video provided by Arab 24 network, shows fighters from the Syrian Democratic forces standing near U.S military vehicles on the outskirts of the Syrian town, Manbij, a flashpoint between Turkish troops and allied Syrian fighters and U.S.-backed Kurdish fighters, in al-Asaliyah village, Aleppo province, Syria

The source said that their demand for heavy weaponry and armored vehicles have increased as recently Daesh have stepped up their resistance near Raqqa, where furious fighting is still going on.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) is a coalition of US-backed militants with the stated goal of creating a secular, democratic and federalized Syria. The SDF is mostly composed of, and militarily led by, the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), which Turkey considers a terrorist group affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which operates within neighboring Turkey.

In May, US President Donald Trump approved providing Kurdish militiamen in Syria with heavy armaments, including mortars and machine guns.

According to June estimates provided by Turkish Anadolu News Agency, in the month that passed since Trump’s approval of the arming of the Syrian Kurdish forces, a total of 348 trucks loaded with military supplies were sent to the group.

According to the news agency’s data, the Pentagon’s list of weapons to be delivered to the group includes 12,000 Kalashnikov rifles, 6,000 machine guns, 3,000 grenade launchers, and around 1,000 anti-tank weapons of Russian or US origin.