US Strategy Regarding Iran Has to Change Fundamentally - McMaster

The White House National Security Adviser says that once US President Donald Trump reveals his new US approach to Iran, it would change the whole strategy 'fundamentally', as Tehran 'crossed the line'.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States should adopt a completely new strategy on Iran to deter Tehran's nuclear ambitions, White House National Security Adviser Gen. H.R. McMaster said in an interview on Thursday.

"Our approach to Iran has to change fundamentally," McMaster told NBC News.

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday he had made up his mind on whether the United States would exit the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as the Iran nuclear deal. However, Trump did not reveal what his decision is.

McMaster said when the announcement on Iran is made, it will "fit into a fundamental and broad strategy aimed at addressing Iran’s destabilizing behavior."

He added the administration's action would align with its main priority to protect vital US interests.

McMaster stressed that Iran's government crossed the line. He added the worst that could happen is Tehran enhancing its nuclear capability using the agreement as a cover-up.

Trump has repeatedly criticized the nuclear agreement, decrying it as one of the worst deals in history. After taking office in January, Trump threatened to unilaterally withdraw from the agreement as the administration started to review whether lifting sanctions on Iran is in the interest of the US national security.