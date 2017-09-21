Iran Blasts Trump at UN as "Rogue Newcomer"

On today’s episode of Loud & Clear, Greg Mello, Executive Director of the Los Alamos Study Group and Alexander Mercouris, editor in-chief of The Duran, join the show.

The fiery tone at the United Nations General Assembly continues following Donald Trump's threat to "totally destroy" North Korea, as the United States is accused of violating the Intermediate Range Nuclear Forces agreement and the future of the Iran nuclear deal appears bleak.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the British Defense Minister have reached an agreement on a military cooperation accord, as billions of dollars of British weapons continue to pour into Saudi Arabia despite the country's war crimes in Yemen. The hosts are joined by journalist Steve Topple.

The death toll continues to rise in Mexico City and surrounding areas in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake that killed over 200 people and devastated critical infrastructure. Clayton Conn, a freelance reporter in Mexico City, talks about the issue.

Hurricane Maria is doing massive damage to Puerto Rico and has knocked out all electricity on the island, as this year's brutal hurricane season continues. Javier Nieves, a student at the University of Puerto Rico, joins the show.

Will the war on Daesh in eastern Syria turn into a war between US-backed Kurdish forces and the Syrian government? Or can there be coexistence? The battle for Deir ez-Zor could be just the beginning. Rick Sterling, an investigative journalist and member of the Syria Solidarity Movement, discusses these developments.

