'Extremely Irresponsible': Trump's UN Speech Shows 'Lack of Political Culture'

Trump's recent statements are far from those that one would expect from a leader of a global power, Chinese expert Zhou Yongsheng said, commenting on a recent UN speech by the US president, during which he labelled Venezuela and Iran as dictatorial countries and threatened to "totally destroy" North Korea if it doesn't stop its nuclear activities.

Trump's threats against other countries are motivated by his personal grievances and emotions, a research fellow with the Center for International Relations Studies of the Diplomatic Academy of China, Zhou Yongsheng, stated.

"This didn't look like an official speech of the president of a major power on the global political scene," the analyst said, adding that Trump's statements rather resembled a "personal attack devoid of any boundaries."

In addition, the analyst noted that the content of Trump's speech was contradictory from the very beginning until the end. On the one hand, the US president called on the international community to respect the principle of state sovereignty, and on the other he threatened some countries with decisive actions, including total destruction, Yongsheng noted.

"Trump's speech…demonstrates a lack of political culture. A president should always follow the principle of political certainty. He or she is not allowed to give way to the unbridled feeling of hatred or bring personal emotions to the level of state policy. This is extremely irresponsible," the Chinese expert concluded.

During his UN speech, US President Donald Trump made several statements directed against a number of countries.

For example he noted that North Korea's "reckless pursuit of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles threatens the entire world with the unthinkable loss of human life" and called on United Nations member states to join forces to isolate the Kim regime until it ceases its "hostile" behavior.

The US president also severely criticized Iranian and Venezuelan leaders, labelling the 2015 Iran nuclear deal as "an embarrassment to the United States" and threatened further action against "the socialist dictatorship" of President Maduro.