Register
22:48 GMT +320 September 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    US President Donald Trump addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York, US, September 19, 2017.

    'Extremely Irresponsible': Trump's UN Speech Shows 'Lack of Political Culture'

    © REUTERS/ Eduardo Munoz
    US
    Get short URL
    0 24750

    Trump's recent statements are far from those that one would expect from a leader of a global power, Chinese expert Zhou Yongsheng said, commenting on a recent UN speech by the US president, during which he labelled Venezuela and Iran as dictatorial countries and threatened to "totally destroy" North Korea if it doesn't stop its nuclear activities.

    Trump's threats against other countries are motivated by his personal grievances and emotions, a research fellow with the Center for International Relations Studies of the Diplomatic Academy of China, Zhou Yongsheng, stated.

    "This didn't look like an official speech of the president of a major power on the global political scene," the analyst said, adding that Trump's statements rather resembled a "personal attack devoid of any boundaries."

    In addition, the analyst noted that the content of Trump's speech was contradictory from the very beginning until the end. On the one hand, the US president called on the international community to respect the principle of state sovereignty, and on the other he threatened some countries with decisive actions, including total destruction, Yongsheng noted.

    "Trump's speech…demonstrates a lack of political culture. A president should always follow the principle of political certainty. He or she is not allowed to give way to the unbridled feeling of hatred or bring personal emotions to the level of state policy. This is extremely irresponsible," the Chinese expert concluded.
    During his UN speech, US President Donald Trump made several statements directed against a number of countries.

    U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S
    © REUTERS/ Eduardo Munoz
    Trump Threatens to 'Totally Destroy' North Korea if 'Rocket Man' Kim Doesn't Stop Nuclear Tests
    For example he noted that North Korea's "reckless pursuit of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles threatens the entire world with the unthinkable loss of human life" and called on United Nations member states to join forces to isolate the Kim regime until it ceases its "hostile" behavior.

    The US president also severely criticized Iranian and Venezuelan leaders, labelling the 2015 Iran nuclear deal as "an embarrassment to the United States" and threatened further action against "the socialist dictatorship" of President Maduro.

    Related:

    Trump, Colombia President Santos Discuss ‘Deteriorating’ Crisis in Venezuela
    Trump Signs Order Authorizing New Sanctions on Venezuela
    Former Pentagon Analyst Explains Why Trump Fostering Hysteria Over North Korea
    'We Will Totally Destroy Your Nation': Trump Tells North Korea at UN
    Tags:
    speech, United Nations, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Fashion Week Madrid: Stunning Señoritas Grace Main Catwalk in Spanish Capital
    Fashion Week Madrid: Stunning Señoritas Grace Main Catwalk in Spanish Capital
    From Voice of God to Voice of America
    From Voice of God to Voice of America
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok