US Aircraft Evacuates Over 20 Daesh Commanders From Deir ez-Zor - Source

A US Air Force aircraft evacuated 20 Daesh field commanders from the Syrian city of Deir ez-Zor, liberated this week by government forces, a military and diplomatic source told Sputnik.
"Amid successful actions by Syrian government troops in the eastern part of Syria in late August, a number of field [Daesh] commanders backed by US special services, had been promptly evacuated from Deir ez-Zor to safer regions in order to use their experience in other directions," the source said.
According to his data, two days later, US choppers transfered 20 Daesh field commanders and militants close to them from an area south-eastern of the city of Deir ez-Zor to northern Syria.
"Militants who lost their commanders due to the Americans, usually tend to cease organized actions, leave their positions, join other [Daesh terrorist] units or one by one flee. This eventually contributes to the success of the offensive by the Syrian government troops in eastern Syria," the source said.
The coalition has already reacted to the allegations by saying they are false.
When commenting on the successful operation on Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Russian strikes on Daesh terrorist group's positions, including today's frigate's strikes with cruise missiles from the Mediterranean, allowed the Syrian Armed Forces to break the 3-year siege of Deir ez-Zor. The Russian strikes conducted simultaneously by aviation and a warship destroyed Daesh fortified areas, undergound tunnels, artillery positions and ammunition depots near Deir ez-Zor.
The Russian military called the Deir ez-Zor victory the most important achievement of the Syrian army during the 6-year war.
