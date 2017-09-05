Russian Frigate Strikes Daesh Targets in Syria With Kalibr Cruise Missiles - MoD

A Russian Black Sea Fleet warship launched strikes with cruise missiles on Daesh targets in Syria as part of the operation to free Deir ez-Zor from Daesh terrorists, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

A Russian Black Sea Fleet frigate struck an area near Ash Shola held by Daesh terrorists mostly from Russia and CIS countries with Kalibr cruise missiles, the Russian Defense Ministry stated on Tuesday.

As a result, dozens of terrorists were eliminated, as well as Daesh command posts, a communications center, a facility repairing terrorists' armored vehicles, arms and ammunition depots were destroyed in the vicinity of Deir ez-Zor, the ministry said. The effectivenes of the missile strike was confirmed by UAV reconaissance.

The missile strike thwarted terrorists' plans to regroup and boost their positions near Deir-ez Zor, which has been besieged by Daesh since 2013.

"The launches of Kalibr cruise missiles ensured the advance of the Syrian government forces, as well as thwarted plans of Daesh militants in the area of Deir ez-Zor."

DETAILS TO FOLLOW