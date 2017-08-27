Register
    A truck of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA). (File)

    Syrian Army, Russian Warplanes Eliminate Major Daesh Unit in Euphrates Valley

    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    Middle East
    93342610

    The Syrian army supported by Russian warplanes has conducted a major operation to eliminate Daesh's most battle-tested and well-armed unit in Tell Ghanem al-Ali on Euphrates River, the Russian Defense Ministry said Sunday.

    Over 800 Daesh terrorists, 13 tanks, 39 pickup trucks equipped with large-caliber machine guns and 9 mortars and artillery guns have been destroyed, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

    "On August 27, 2017, the [Syrian] government forces' units have annihilated Daesh's most battle-tested and well-armed group with massive support of the Russian Aerospace Forces in the Euphrates River valley near the city of Tell Ghanem al-Ali."

    "Currently, a grouping of Syrian government troops is rapidly carrying out an offensive along the eastern shore of the Euphrates River, moving toward Deir ez-Zor. The goal is to unblock this city and destroy the last stronghold of Daesh in Syria," the Defense Ministry said.

    (File) Syrian army forces fire towards Islamic State group positions as they advance towards Hayyan oil field, east of the central Syrian Homs province on February 7, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ STRINGER
    'Victory in Sight' as Syrian Army, Russian Planes 'Chasing' Daesh to Deir ez-Zor
    The Syrian army and self-defense units supported by the Russian Aerospace Forces have significantly advanced toward Deir ez-Zor from three directions, the Russian General Staff said earlier this week.

    The lifting of siege of Deir ez-Zor will lead to the complete defeat of the most combat-effective formations of Daesh terrorist group in Syria, the chief of the Russian General Staff's Main Operational Directorate said on Friday.

    Deir ez-Zor, located on the shores of the Euphrates River to the northeast of Damascus, and a military airfield near the city have been besieged by Daesh for over three years, with food and ammunition only being delivered by air.

    Tags:
    Daesh, Deir Ez-Zor, Euphrates, Syria, Russia
